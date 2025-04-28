How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers Game 4: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, April 28, 2025

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series at Florida's Amerant Bank Arena this Monday. The puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.
The Lightning have gotten back on track as they repeated the scoreline of their final regular-season game, winning 5-1. With the series at 2-1, the Panthers will hope to use the home advantage to take a 3-1 lead.
- Date: Monday, Apr. 28
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida
Where to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers NHL game
- TV Broadcast: ESPN, SN, TVAS, FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers game preview and injuries
The Lightning have flipped the switch of their journey in round one, as they looked down and out after the first two games. The Lightning have put forth a fantastic performance, and they are close to tying the series.
After a road win, they would fancy their chances against the defending champions again. Tampa Bay will be without Oliver Bjorkstrand, as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury.
The Panthers took an unexpected hit as they lost a home game and the opportunity to go 3-0 up in the series. They head into game four with a fully fit roster.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers head-to-head record
Lightning and Panthers key players
Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov have scored four points each in the first three games as the forwards were pivotal in their 5-1 win and would want more of the same in game four.
Matthew Tkachuk and San Bennett have scored four points each. Game four will be important for the side as home advantage can get them a significant lead now.
