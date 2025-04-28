How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers Game 4: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, April 28, 2025

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series at Florida's Amerant Bank Arena this Monday. The puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Ad

The Lightning have gotten back on track as they repeated the scoreline of their final regular-season game, winning 5-1. With the series at 2-1, the Panthers will hope to use the home advantage to take a 3-1 lead.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers - Game 4, Round 1 - April 28

Date: Monday, Apr. 28

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida

Ad

Trending

Where to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers NHL game

TV Broadcast: ESPN, SN, TVAS, FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn

The Lightning have flipped the switch of their journey in round one, as they looked down and out after the first two games. The Lightning have put forth a fantastic performance, and they are close to tying the series.

Ad

After a road win, they would fancy their chances against the defending champions again. Tampa Bay will be without Oliver Bjorkstrand, as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury.

The Panthers took an unexpected hit as they lost a home game and the opportunity to go 3-0 up in the series. They head into game four with a fully fit roster.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 04/26/2025 NHL Round 1 Panthers Lightning 5-1 win for Lightning 04/24/2025 NHL Round 1 Lightning Panthers 2-0 win for Panthers 04/22/2025 NHL Round 1 Lightning Panthers 6-2 win for Panthers

Ad

Lightning and Panthers key players

Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov have scored four points each in the first three games as the forwards were pivotal in their 5-1 win and would want more of the same in game four.

Matthew Tkachuk and San Bennett have scored four points each. Game four will be important for the side as home advantage can get them a significant lead now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Krishnan An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.



Vignesh has an MBA in Sports and Lifestyle Management and used to work for Uber. Swapping careers to cover the NHL has been extremely rewarding, and Vignesh gets a lot of job satisfaction from writing about what he loves.



When not watching or writing about NHL, Vignesh loves to cook and work out, and he enjoys preparing high-quality meals for his friends and family. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama