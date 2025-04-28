  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Stanley Cup Playoffs
  • How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers Game 4: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, April 28, 2025

How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers Game 4: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, April 28, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Apr 28, 2025 13:33 GMT
Apr 26, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) battle for the puck in the third period during game three of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Apr 26, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) battle for the puck in the third period during game three of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series at Florida's Amerant Bank Arena this Monday. The puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Ad

The Lightning have gotten back on track as they repeated the scoreline of their final regular-season game, winning 5-1. With the series at 2-1, the Panthers will hope to use the home advantage to take a 3-1 lead.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers - Game 4, Round 1 - April 28

  • Date: Monday, Apr. 28
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Where to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers NHL game

  • TV Broadcast: ESPN, SN, TVAS, FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn

The Lightning have flipped the switch of their journey in round one, as they looked down and out after the first two games. The Lightning have put forth a fantastic performance, and they are close to tying the series.

Ad

After a road win, they would fancy their chances against the defending champions again. Tampa Bay will be without Oliver Bjorkstrand, as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury.

The Panthers took an unexpected hit as they lost a home game and the opportunity to go 3-0 up in the series. They head into game four with a fully fit roster.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
04/26/2025NHL Round 1PanthersLightning5-1 win for Lightning
04/24/2025NHL Round 1LightningPanthers2-0 win for Panthers
04/22/2025NHL Round 1LightningPanthers6-2 win for Panthers
Ad

Lightning and Panthers key players

Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov have scored four points each in the first three games as the forwards were pivotal in their 5-1 win and would want more of the same in game four.

Matthew Tkachuk and San Bennett have scored four points each. Game four will be important for the side as home advantage can get them a significant lead now.

About the author
Vignesh Krishnan

Vignesh Krishnan

An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.

Vignesh has an MBA in Sports and Lifestyle Management and used to work for Uber. Swapping careers to cover the NHL has been extremely rewarding, and Vignesh gets a lot of job satisfaction from writing about what he loves.

When not watching or writing about NHL, Vignesh loves to cook and work out, and he enjoys preparing high-quality meals for his friends and family.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications