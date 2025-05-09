  • home icon
How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers Game 3: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 9, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified May 09, 2025 12:52 GMT
May 7, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) celebrates the win with goaltender Joseph Woll (60) against the Florida Panthers at the end of the third period in game two of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
May 7, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) celebrates the win with goaltender Joseph Woll (60) against the Florida Panthers at the end of the third period in game two of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Maple Leafs face the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the second round NHL playoffs at the Amerant Bank Arena, Florida, this Friday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 PM EDT.

The Maple Leafs started the series impressively, taking an early 2-0 lead in the series. The Panthers would like to get a victory at home as a defeat here could put them on the cusp of an exit from the competition.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers Game 3, May 9, info

  • Date: Friday, May 9
  • Time: 7 p.m. EDT
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena, Florida

Where to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers NHL game

  • TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
also-read-trending Trending

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs have played two tight games and won both by a single-goal margin. The Maple Leafs will be without Jani Hakanpaa and Anthony Stolarz, who are unlikely to feature in the second round.

The Panthers have scored seven goals in the two games, but have conceded goals quite too easily. The Panthers must focus on improving defensively if they want to rebound. They head into this game with a fully fit roster.

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
05/07/2025NHL Round 2Maple LeafsPanthers4-3 win for Maple Leafs
05/05/2025NHL Round 2Maple LeafsPanthers5-4 win for Maple Leafs
04/08/2025NHLMaple LeafsPanthers3-1 win for Panthers
04/03/2025NHLPanthersMaple Leafs3-2 win for Maple Leafs
03/14/2025NHLPanthersMaple Leafs3-2 win for Panthers
Maple Leafs vs Panthers key players

William Nylander and Mitch Marner lead the Maple Leafs as the pair has put together 23 points since the start of the playoffs.

Anton Lundell and Eetu Louistarinen have scored eight points each in the playoffs, as they would hope for more of the same in game three.

Let's see if the Maple Leafs can put the Panthers on the cusp of elimination by winning on the road.

Vignesh Krishnan

Vignesh Krishnan

An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.

Vignesh has an MBA in Sports and Lifestyle Management and used to work for Uber. Swapping careers to cover the NHL has been extremely rewarding, and Vignesh gets a lot of job satisfaction from writing about what he loves.

When not watching or writing about NHL, Vignesh loves to cook and work out, and he enjoys preparing high-quality meals for his friends and family.

Edited by Krutik Jain
