How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers Game 3: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 9, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs face the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the second round NHL playoffs at the Amerant Bank Arena, Florida, this Friday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 PM EDT.

Ad

The Maple Leafs started the series impressively, taking an early 2-0 lead in the series. The Panthers would like to get a victory at home as a defeat here could put them on the cusp of an exit from the competition.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers Game 3, May 9, info

Date: Friday, May 9

Time: 7 p.m. EDT

Venue: Amerant Bank Arena, Florida

Where to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers NHL game

TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Ad

Trending

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs have played two tight games and won both by a single-goal margin. The Maple Leafs will be without Jani Hakanpaa and Anthony Stolarz, who are unlikely to feature in the second round.

Ad

The Panthers have scored seven goals in the two games, but have conceded goals quite too easily. The Panthers must focus on improving defensively if they want to rebound. They head into this game with a fully fit roster.

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 05/07/2025 NHL Round 2 Maple Leafs Panthers 4-3 win for Maple Leafs 05/05/2025 NHL Round 2 Maple Leafs Panthers 5-4 win for Maple Leafs 04/08/2025 NHL Maple Leafs Panthers 3-1 win for Panthers 04/03/2025 NHL Panthers Maple Leafs 3-2 win for Maple Leafs 03/14/2025 NHL Panthers Maple Leafs 3-2 win for Panthers

Ad

Maple Leafs vs Panthers key players

William Nylander and Mitch Marner lead the Maple Leafs as the pair has put together 23 points since the start of the playoffs.

Anton Lundell and Eetu Louistarinen have scored eight points each in the playoffs, as they would hope for more of the same in game three.

Let's see if the Maple Leafs can put the Panthers on the cusp of elimination by winning on the road.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Krishnan An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.



Vignesh has an MBA in Sports and Lifestyle Management and used to work for Uber. Swapping careers to cover the NHL has been extremely rewarding, and Vignesh gets a lot of job satisfaction from writing about what he loves.



When not watching or writing about NHL, Vignesh loves to cook and work out, and he enjoys preparing high-quality meals for his friends and family. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama