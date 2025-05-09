How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers Game 3: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 9, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs face the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the second round NHL playoffs at the Amerant Bank Arena, Florida, this Friday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 PM EDT.
The Maple Leafs started the series impressively, taking an early 2-0 lead in the series. The Panthers would like to get a victory at home as a defeat here could put them on the cusp of an exit from the competition.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers Game 3, May 9, info
- Date: Friday, May 9
- Time: 7 p.m. EDT
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena, Florida
Where to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers NHL game
- TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers game preview and injuries
The Maple Leafs have played two tight games and won both by a single-goal margin. The Maple Leafs will be without Jani Hakanpaa and Anthony Stolarz, who are unlikely to feature in the second round.
The Panthers have scored seven goals in the two games, but have conceded goals quite too easily. The Panthers must focus on improving defensively if they want to rebound. They head into this game with a fully fit roster.
Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record
Maple Leafs vs Panthers key players
William Nylander and Mitch Marner lead the Maple Leafs as the pair has put together 23 points since the start of the playoffs.
Anton Lundell and Eetu Louistarinen have scored eight points each in the playoffs, as they would hope for more of the same in game three.
Let's see if the Maple Leafs can put the Panthers on the cusp of elimination by winning on the road.
