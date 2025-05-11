How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers Game 4: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 11, 2025

  • home icon
By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified May 11, 2025 13:55 GMT
May 9, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) shoots the puck against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) during overtime in game three of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
The Toronto Maple Leafs face the Florida Panthers in game four of round two at the Amerant Bank Arena this Sunday, with puck drop set for 7:30 PM EDT.

The Maple Leafs came close to sealing a third straight win against the Panthers, but the home side managed a 5-4 thrilling overtime win. That overtime goal was the difference between a three-game lead for Toronto and the 2-1 series lead they have instead, and could be crucial as the Panthers look to even it up on Sunday.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers Game 4; Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 11
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena, Florida
Where to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers?

  • TV Broadcast: TBS, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers game preview and injuries

NHL: Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
The Maple Leafs worked very hard to get the game to 4-4 as they looked down and out at one point during the game. Toronto will be without Jani Hakanpaa and Anthony Stolarz, who is expected not to feature in the second round due to a concussion.

Meanwhile, the Panthers will be thrilled with getting Brad Marchand before the trade deadline, as the forward proved to be the deciding factor and sealed the game with the overtime goal. Florida heads into game four with a full roster, as per ESPN.

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
05/09/2025NHL Round 2PanthersMaple Leafs5-4 win for Panthers
05/07/2025NHL Round 2Maple LeafsPanthers4-3 win for Maple Leafs
05/05/2025NHL Round 2Maple LeafsPanthers5-4 win for Maple Leafs
04/08/2025NHLMaple LeafsPanthers3-1 win for Panthers
04/03/2025NHLPanthersMaple Leafs3-2 win for Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs vs Panthers key players

William Nylander and Mitch Marner lead the Leafs, as the pair has put together 27 points since the start of the playoffs. You should never count out Auston Matthews either, and the Leafs know they have the scoring power to match anyone in the NHL.

Meanwhile, Sam Reinhart, Brad Marchand, Eetu Luostarinen and Anton Lundell have scored eight points each in the playoffs. The Panthers are the defending Stanley Cup champions for good reason and will be looking to make the most of home ice and level the series on Sunday.

