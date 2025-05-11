How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers Game 4: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 11, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs face the Florida Panthers in game four of round two at the Amerant Bank Arena this Sunday, with puck drop set for 7:30 PM EDT.

The Maple Leafs came close to sealing a third straight win against the Panthers, but the home side managed a 5-4 thrilling overtime win. That overtime goal was the difference between a three-game lead for Toronto and the 2-1 series lead they have instead, and could be crucial as the Panthers look to even it up on Sunday.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers Game 4; Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 11

Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Amerant Bank Arena, Florida

Where to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers?

TV Broadcast: TBS, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers game preview and injuries

NHL: Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs worked very hard to get the game to 4-4 as they looked down and out at one point during the game. Toronto will be without Jani Hakanpaa and Anthony Stolarz, who is expected not to feature in the second round due to a concussion.

Meanwhile, the Panthers will be thrilled with getting Brad Marchand before the trade deadline, as the forward proved to be the deciding factor and sealed the game with the overtime goal. Florida heads into game four with a full roster, as per ESPN.

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 05/09/2025 NHL Round 2 Panthers Maple Leafs 5-4 win for Panthers 05/07/2025 NHL Round 2 Maple Leafs Panthers 4-3 win for Maple Leafs 05/05/2025 NHL Round 2 Maple Leafs Panthers 5-4 win for Maple Leafs 04/08/2025 NHL Maple Leafs Panthers 3-1 win for Panthers 04/03/2025 NHL Panthers Maple Leafs 3-2 win for Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs vs Panthers key players

William Nylander and Mitch Marner lead the Leafs, as the pair has put together 27 points since the start of the playoffs. You should never count out Auston Matthews either, and the Leafs know they have the scoring power to match anyone in the NHL.

Meanwhile, Sam Reinhart, Brad Marchand, Eetu Luostarinen and Anton Lundell have scored eight points each in the playoffs. The Panthers are the defending Stanley Cup champions for good reason and will be looking to make the most of home ice and level the series on Sunday.

