How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers Game 6: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 16, 2025

On Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena. The puck drop is set to take place at 8 PM EDT.

The Maple Leafs jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the series against the Panthers in the second round, but have since tailed off dramatically. The Panthers have won three straight games, establishing a 3-2 series lead with the opportunity to eliminate the Maple Leafs at home in Game 6.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers Game 6; Game Info

Date: Friday, May 16

Time: 8 p.m. EDT

Venue: Amerant Bank Arena, Florida

Where to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers?

TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs must be gutted as they face the exit door in Game 6 away from home. They conceded six goals in Game 5. The Maple Leafs would want to tighten the defense if they want to force Game 7.

Toronto will be without Jani Hakanpaa and Anthony Stolarz, who is expected not to feature in the second round due to a concussion.

The Panthers look confident in their stride as they aim to make it to the conference finals for the second year running. Their quest to retain the Stanley Cup is on the right track as a win in Game 6 puts them in a strong position to go all the way. The Panthers head into Game 6 with a fully fit roster.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 05/14/2025 NHL Round 2 Maple Leafs Panthers 6-1 win for Panthers 05/11/2025 NHL Round 2 Panthers Maple Leafs 2-0 win for Panthers 05/09/2025 NHL Round 2 Panthers Maple Leafs 5-4 win for Panthers 05/07/2025 NHL Round 2 Maple Leafs Panthers 4-3 win for Maple Leafs 05/05/2025 NHL Round 2 Maple Leafs Panthers 5-4 win for Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs and Panthers key players

Sam Reinhart leads the points tally with 10 points, while Brad Marchand, Matthew Tkachuk, Eetu Luostarinen, Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell have scored nine points each in the playoffs.

William Nylander and Mitch Marner continue their charge for the Maple Leafs, putting together 27 points since the start of the playoffs.

