How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers Game 6: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 16, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified May 16, 2025 12:53 GMT
May 14, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) goes to check Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Robertson (89) as he goes for the puck during the third period of game five of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
May 14, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) goes to check Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Robertson (89) as he goes for the puck during the third period of game five of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

On Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena. The puck drop is set to take place at 8 PM EDT.

The Maple Leafs jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the series against the Panthers in the second round, but have since tailed off dramatically. The Panthers have won three straight games, establishing a 3-2 series lead with the opportunity to eliminate the Maple Leafs at home in Game 6.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers Game 6; Game Info

  • Date: Friday, May 16
  • Time: 8 p.m. EDT
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena, Florida
Where to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers?

  • TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs must be gutted as they face the exit door in Game 6 away from home. They conceded six goals in Game 5. The Maple Leafs would want to tighten the defense if they want to force Game 7.

Toronto will be without Jani Hakanpaa and Anthony Stolarz, who is expected not to feature in the second round due to a concussion.

The Panthers look confident in their stride as they aim to make it to the conference finals for the second year running. Their quest to retain the Stanley Cup is on the right track as a win in Game 6 puts them in a strong position to go all the way. The Panthers head into Game 6 with a fully fit roster.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
05/14/2025NHL Round 2Maple LeafsPanthers6-1 win for Panthers
05/11/2025NHL Round 2PanthersMaple Leafs2-0 win for Panthers
05/09/2025NHL Round 2PanthersMaple Leafs5-4 win for Panthers
05/07/2025NHL Round 2Maple LeafsPanthers4-3 win for Maple Leafs
05/05/2025NHL Round 2Maple LeafsPanthers5-4 win for Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs and Panthers key players

Sam Reinhart leads the points tally with 10 points, while Brad Marchand, Matthew Tkachuk, Eetu Luostarinen, Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell have scored nine points each in the playoffs.

William Nylander and Mitch Marner continue their charge for the Maple Leafs, putting together 27 points since the start of the playoffs.

