How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers Game 3: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 10, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified May 10, 2025 13:35 GMT
May 8, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) celebrates with team mates after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights during overtime in game two of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
May 8, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) celebrates with team mates after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights during overtime in game two of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images (Credits: IMAGN)

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Edmonton Oilers in game three of round two at Rogers Place on Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 9 PM EDT.

The Golden Knights must be frustrated with their performance in round two so far, as game two was a match to forget for the side. The Oilers, on the other hand, head home for games three and four as they could wrap the series up in that duration.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers Game 3, May 10th game info Round 2

  • Date: Saturday, May 10
  • Time: 9 p.m. EDT
  • Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton
Where to watch the Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game

  • TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights (Credits: Imagn)
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights (Credits: Imagn)

The Golden Knights took an early lead in the game but had a lapse in concentration eventually as they trailed the game 4-2 at one point. Despite scoring two goals and taking the game to overtime, the 5-4 defeat at home must be stinging the side deeply. Pavel Dorofeyev is the only player currently sidelined for the side due to his injury.

The Oilers have done the difficult part of their job in this series as they have gone away from home and taken a 2-0 lead. They sit at the opportunity of producing a clean sweep if they manage to do the basics right and get over the line in the next two games. The Oilers are likely to miss Mattias Ekholm for the rest of the round and Alec Regula for the rest of the season due to injuries.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
05/08/2025NHL Round 2Golden KnightsOilers5-4 win for Oilers
05/06/2025NHL Round 2Golden KnightsOilers4-2 win for Oilers
04/01/2025NHLOilersGolden Knights3-2 win for Oilers
12/14/2025NHLGolden KnightsOilers6-3 win for Oilers
12/03/2025NHLGolden KnightsOilers1-0 win for Golden Knights
Golden Knights and Oilers key players

Jack Eichel continues his impressive season, having recorded nine points in the playoffs. Mark Stone closely follows him with eight points in eight playoff games.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combined for 27 points between them in the playoffs. Goaltender Calvin Pickard deserves all the plaudits possible, as he kept the Oilers in the game for the majority of the tie.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
