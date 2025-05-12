How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers Game 4: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 12, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Monday, with the puck drop set for 9:30 PM EDT. The Golden Knights pulled one back in the series with a 4-3 win, making it 2-1 entering tonight's game.
Vegas now aims to tie it up with a second consecutive win away from home, while Edmonton hopes to wrest back their advantage and give the Golden Knights a mountain to climb at 3-1. Let's look at some key details for the game:
Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers Game 4: Game info
- Date: Monday, May 12
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EDT
- Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton
Where to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers
- TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers game preview and injuries
The Golden Knights looked down and out following their home defeat in Game 2, but have managed to turn things around in Game 3 with a 4-3 win. Vegas has the luxury of a fully fit roster heading into tonight's crucial game.
Meanwhile, the Oilers will be smarting after their home defeat, as they let in four goals for the second consecutive game. Edmonton has conceded 10 goals in the first three games of Round 2, and is expected to be without Mattias Ekholm and Calvin Pickard for the rest of the round, and Alec Regula for the rest of the season.
Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record
Golden Knights and Oilers key players
For Vegas, Jack Eichel continues his impressive season, having recorded 10 points in the playoffs. Mark Stone closely follows him with eight points in eight playoff games. The Golden Knights have a useful habit of spreading the points, with William Karlsson, Alex Pietrangelo, Tomas Hertl, Shea Theodore and Noah Hanifin all with at least 5 points in the postseason thus far.
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combined for 31 points between them in the playoffs and will be key for the Oilers if they are to progress. Others to watch out for include Evan Bouchard (11 points), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (9), Corey Perry (7) and Zach Hyman (7) in an offense that can really turn up the heat.
