  Hurricanes lineup today: Carolina's projected lineup for Game 5 against the Florida Panthers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Finals, May 28, 2025

Hurricanes lineup today: Carolina’s projected lineup for Game 5 against the Florida Panthers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Finals, May 28, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified May 28, 2025 16:20 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Carolina Hurricanes projected lines for tonight's game against the Florida Panthers (Image credit: Imagn)

Tonight, the Carolina Hurricanes will look to stave off elimination once more when they host the Florida Panthers in a pivotal Game 5. Carolina had previously been down 3-0 in this best-of-seven series, however, the team managed to come up big in Game 4 despite being on the road, shutting out the reigning Stanley Cup champs while forcing a Game 5 back at home.

Now, the team will look to once again create magic, extending the series and keeping its Stanley Cup hopes alive.

Of course, throughout NHL history, only four teams have been able to successfully pull off the ultra-rare 3-0 comeback. Most recently, the 2014 LA Kings managed to accomplish the feat, however, more than 200 other NHL teams over the years have failed to do so.

Carolina Hurricanes projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
  2. Taylor Hall - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jackson Blake
  3. Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Logan Stankoven
  4. William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

Defense

  1. Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
  2. Alexander Nikishin - Dmitry Orlov
  3. Shayne Gostisbehere - Scott Morrow

Goalies

  1. Frederik Andersen
  2. Pyotr Kochetkov

Powerplay

  1. Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho, Jackson Blake, Seth Jarvis, Shayne Gostisbehere
  2. Logan Stankoven, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Taylor Hall, Brent Burns, Scott Morrow

Penalty Kill

  1. Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Jaccob Slavin, Brent Burns
  2. Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook, Dmitry Orlov, Alexander Nikishin
Looking at the latest odds for tonight's game between the Panthers and the Hurricanes

Heading into tonight's game between the Panthers and the Hurricanes, bettors seem incredibly divided on how things will play out.

On FanDuel, Carolina has -106 odds to win, while Florida has -113 odds to win. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Carolina and Florida both have -110 odds to win.

Based on the latest FanDuel lines, a $106 bet on Carolina could win $100 if the Hurricanes get the job done. On the other hand, a $113 bet on Florida could win $100 if the reigning Stanley Cup Champs get the job done.

Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, a $110 bet on either team could win $100.

Note: Payout figures only reflect profit. The original bet is also returned with a successful wager.

If the Hurricanes get the job done tonight, the two teams will collide on Friday in Game 6, with a Game 7 set for Sunday if the series winds up going all seven.

Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
bell-icon Manage notifications