Hurricanes lineup today: Carolina's projected lineup for game against Anaheim Ducks | March 23, 2025

The Carolina Hurricanes will wrap up a four-game road trip on Sunday when they take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Carolina was blown out 7-2 in LA on Saturday, while Anaheim picked up a 4-1 win in Nashville on Thursday.

The Hurricanes (42-23-4) were red-hot, winners of eight consecutive games before the shocking loss to the Kings. With 88 points, they are almost assured of the second seed in the Metropolitan division.

Meanwhile, the Ducks (30-31-8) are sixth in the Pacific division with 68 points, although they are 11 points out of a wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Carolina is dealing with plenty of injury issues. Forwards William Carrier (lower body) and Jesper Fast (neck) both remain out long-term. Andrei Svechnikov (upper body) has missed five consecutive games and is day-to-day. Jordan Staal (upper body) and Shayne Gostisbehere (illness) were surprise scratches on Saturday but could return against Anaheim. Star forward Seth Jarvis (undisclosed) went crashing into the boards during the third period in LA and should be considered doubtful for Sunday's game.

Carolina Hurricanes projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Logan Stankoven - C Sebastian Aho - RW Jackson Blake

Line 2. LW Taylor Hall - C Jesperi Kotkaniemi - RW Jack Roslovic

Line 3. LW Eric Robinson - C Jordan Staal - RW Jordan Martinook

Line 4. LW Tyson Jost - C Mark Jankowski - RW Juha Jaaska

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Jaccob Slavin - RD Brent Burns

Pair 2. LD Dmitry Orlov - RD Jalen Chatfield

Pair 1. LD Shayne Gostisbehere - RD Sean Walker

Goalies:

Starter - Frederik Andersen

Backup - Pyotr Kochetkov

Power Play:

First Unit - Logan Stankoven, Sebastian Aho, Jackson Blake, Taylor Hall, Shayne Gostisbehere

Second Unit - Jordan Staal, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Jack Roslovic, Brent Burns, Sean Walker

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook, Jaccob Slavin, Brent Burns

Second Unit - Sebastian Aho, Logan Stankoven, Sean Walker, Jalen Chatfield

Odds for Hurricanes vs. Ducks and Carolina's upcoming schedule

Carolina is favored on the road to beat Anaheim on Sunday.

On Odds Shark, the Canes are -220 favorites, while the Ducks are +180 underdogs. Should these lines remain until the puck drops, a $220 bet on Carolina would cash in $100, while a $100 wager on Anaheim would net $180.

The Hurricanes will return home for four consecutive games beginning with a matchup against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. They will then host the Montreal Canadiens on Friday, followed by the New York Islanders on Sunday.

