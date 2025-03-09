Hurricanes lineup today: Carolina's projected lineup for game against the Winnipeg Jets | March 9, 2025

The Carolina Hurricanes are in action for the first time since Friday's NHL trade deadline on Sunday afternoon as they host the Winnipeg Jets. Carolina (37-22-4) won a 3-2 thriller over Boston on Thursday night, while Winnipeg (44-16-4) crushed the Devils 6-1 in New Jersey on Friday night.

Despite all of the drama surrounding Mikko Rantanen, the Hurricanes have won three consecutive games entering Sunday's action. At 78 points, they sit second in the Metropolitan division, a comfortable six points ahead of third-place New Jersey (72 points).

Meanwhile, Winnipeg continues to roll atop the Central division with a league-leading 92 points already on the season.

Carolina will remain without William Carrier (lower body), and Jesper Fast (neck) who are both nursing longer-term injuries. Dmitry Orlov (undisclosed) was a surprise absence on Thursday, though is only day-to-day and could return soon.

Carolina Hurricanes projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Andrei Svechnikov - C Sebastian Aho - RW Logan Stankoven

Line 2. LW Taylor Hall - C Jesperi Kotkaniemi - RW Jackson Blake

Line 3. LW Jordan Martinook - C Jordan Staal - RW Seth Jarvis

Line 4. LW Eric Robinson - C Mark Jankowski - RW Jack Roslovic

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Jaccob Slavin - RD Brent Burns

Pair 2. LD Dmitry Orlov - RD Jalen Chatfield

Pair 1. LD Shayne Gostisbehere - RD Sean Walker

Goalies:

Starter - Frederik Andersen

Backup - Pyotr Kochetkov

Power Play:

First Unit - Seth Jarvis, Sebastian Aho, Logan Stankoven, Andrei Svechnikov, Shayne Gostisbehere

Second Unit - Taylor Hall, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Jackson Blake, Brent Burns, Jack Roslovic

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook, Jaccob Slavin, Brent Burns

Second Unit - Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Dmitry Orlov, Jalen Chatfield

Odds for Hurricanes vs. Jets and Carolina's upcoming schedule

Carolina is a slight home favorite for Sunday afternoon's matchup with the powerhouse Winnipeg Jets.

On Odds Shark, the Canes are -130 home favorites, while the Jets are +110 road underdogs. Should these lines remain until the puck drops, a $130 bet on Carolina would cash just $100, while a $100 wager on Winnipeg would net $110.

The Hurricanes will stay home as they'll begin next week with a Tuesday night game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Carolina then welcomes the Detroit Red Wings to town on Friday night, followed by a quick trip to Philadelphia to face the Flyers on Saturday night.

