Hurricanes lineup tonight: Carolina’s projected lineup for Game 1 against the Florida Panthers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Finals, May 20, 2025

Tonight, the Carolina Hurricanes will host the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of a highly anticipated Eastern Conference finals series.

Ad

Throughout this postseason, Carolina has been incredibly dominant, running through the rest of the Metropolitan Division's Stanley Cup contenders. Their five-game trouncing of the New Jersey Devils in round one and an impressive upset over the top-seeded Washington Capitals in round two, sets the stage for a strong showing against the defending champions.

The team will face arguably their toughest test of the 2024-25 postseason in the Florida Panthers, a team that has shown they're more than comfortable in pressure situations.

Ad

Trending

With home ice advantage throughout this series, the 'Canes will have a chance to take out the 2024 Stanley Cup champions en route to what could be their first Stanley Cup appearance since they went all the way in 2006.

Carolina Hurricanes projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis Taylor Hall - Jack Roslovic - Logan Stankoven Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier Eric Robinson - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jackson Blake

Ad

Defense

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns Dmitry Orlov - Sean Walker Shayne Gostisbehere - Scott Morrow

Goalies

Frederick Anderson

Pyotr Kochetkov

Powerplay

Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho, Jackson Blake, Seth Jarvis, Shayne Gostisbehere Logan Stankoven, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Jack Roslovic, Taylor Hall, Brent Burns

Penalty Kill

Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Jaccob Slavin, Brent Burns Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook, Dmitry Orlov, Sean Walker

Looking at the latest Stanley Cup betting odds ahead of Game 1 between the Panthers and the Hurricanes

Heading into Game 1, Carolina sits as betting favorites. However, the team has fallen in the Stanley Cup Finals betting race.

Ad

While at one point, the team was sitting as the betting favorite to go all the way. Ahead of Game 1, they're now sitting in dead last on FanDuel.

Currently, it's the Panthers, who are sitting as betting favorites, alongside the Edmonton Oilers, who have the best odds to win this year's Stanley Cup. Behind them, we have the Dallas Stars and finally, the Carolina Hurricanes.

You can see the latest FanDuel betting odds below:

Ad

Note: Odds current as of the time of publication.

Stanley Cup betting odds

Florida Panthers: +240

Edmonton Oilers: +240

Dallas Stars: +280

Carolina Hurricanes: +300

Whether these odds shift following Game 1 tonight, only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama