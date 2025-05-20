Hurricanes lineup tonight: Carolina’s projected lineup for Game 1 against the Florida Panthers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Finals, May 20, 2025

Tonight, the Carolina Hurricanes will host the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of a highly anticipated Eastern Conference finals series.
Throughout this postseason, Carolina has been incredibly dominant, running through the rest of the Metropolitan Division's Stanley Cup contenders. Their five-game trouncing of the New Jersey Devils in round one and an impressive upset over the top-seeded Washington Capitals in round two, sets the stage for a strong showing against the defending champions.
The team will face arguably their toughest test of the 2024-25 postseason in the Florida Panthers, a team that has shown they're more than comfortable in pressure situations.
With home ice advantage throughout this series, the 'Canes will have a chance to take out the 2024 Stanley Cup champions en route to what could be their first Stanley Cup appearance since they went all the way in 2006.
Carolina Hurricanes projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
- Taylor Hall - Jack Roslovic - Logan Stankoven
- Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier
- Eric Robinson - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jackson Blake
Defense
- Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
- Dmitry Orlov - Sean Walker
- Shayne Gostisbehere - Scott Morrow
Goalies
- Frederick Anderson
- Pyotr Kochetkov
Powerplay
- Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho, Jackson Blake, Seth Jarvis, Shayne Gostisbehere
- Logan Stankoven, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Jack Roslovic, Taylor Hall, Brent Burns
Penalty Kill
- Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Jaccob Slavin, Brent Burns
- Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook, Dmitry Orlov, Sean Walker
Looking at the latest Stanley Cup betting odds ahead of Game 1 between the Panthers and the Hurricanes
Heading into Game 1, Carolina sits as betting favorites. However, the team has fallen in the Stanley Cup Finals betting race.
While at one point, the team was sitting as the betting favorite to go all the way. Ahead of Game 1, they're now sitting in dead last on FanDuel.
Currently, it's the Panthers, who are sitting as betting favorites, alongside the Edmonton Oilers, who have the best odds to win this year's Stanley Cup. Behind them, we have the Dallas Stars and finally, the Carolina Hurricanes.
You can see the latest FanDuel betting odds below:
Note: Odds current as of the time of publication.
Stanley Cup betting odds
- Florida Panthers: +240
- Edmonton Oilers: +240
- Dallas Stars: +280
- Carolina Hurricanes: +300
Whether these odds shift following Game 1 tonight, only time will tell.
