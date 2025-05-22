Hurricanes' lineup tonight: Carolina's projected lineup for Game 2 against Florida Panthers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 3, May 22, 2025

Tonight, the Carolina Hurricanes will look to bounce back from a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of their conference finals series when the two sides collide for the second time at the Lenovo Center.
In Game 1, the Panthers were able to build momentum on a big Game 7 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, outscoring the 'Canes 2-1 in the first period. Then, in the second, the team scored an insurance goal, giving them a 3-1 lead.
While Carolina attempted a late-game comeback, the Panthers were able to find the back of the net two more times, closing out the game with a 5-2 win.
Now, the team will look to even things up at 1-1 before the series heads to Florida for Games 3 & 4.
Florida Panthers projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change.
Forwards
- Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
- Taylor Hall - Jack Roslovic - Logan Stankoven
- Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier
- Eric Robinson - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jackson Blake
Defense
- Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
- Dmitry Orlov - Sean Walker
- Shayne Gostisbehere - Scott Morrow
Goalies
- Frederick Andersen
- Pyotr Kochetkov
Powerplay
- Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho, Jackson Blake, Seth Jarvis, Shayne Gostisbehere
- Logan STankoven, Jerperi Kotkaniemi, Jack Roslovic, Taylor Hall, Brent Burns
Penalty Kill
- Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Jaccob Slavin, Brent Burns
- Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook, Dmitry Orlov, Sean Walker
Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Hurricanes and the Panthers
Heading into tonight's game between the Hurricanes and the Panthers, Carolina has remained a slight betting favorite.
On FanDuel, Carolina is a -128 favorite while Florida is a +106 underdog. Meanwhile, over on both BallyBet and BetRiver Casino, the 'Canes are -125 favorites while the Panthers are +102 underdogs.
Based on the latest BallyBet odds, it would take a $125 bet on the Hurricanes to win $100. On the other hand, a $100 bet on Florida as the underdog could win $102.
Note: Payout figures only reflect profit and don't include winning back the original bet, which is achieved with a successful wager.
Following Game 2 tonight, these two teams will be back in action again on Saturday, with the Panthers hosting the Hurricanes at Amerant Bank Arena for Game 3.
The reigning champs will then host Game 4 on Monday, before the series heads back to Carolina for Game 5, if one is needed.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama