Hurricanes lineup tonight: Carolina’s projected lineup for Game 3 against the Florida Panthers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Finals, May 24, 2025

Tonight, the Carolina Hurricanes will collide with the Florida Panthers in what seems poised to be a pivotal Game 3 at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.
After dropping Games 1 and 2 on the road, the Hurricanes will have home ice advantage to avoid a potential closeout situation in Game 4 on Monday.
During the regular season, Carolina impressed at home, posting a 31-9-1 record on their home ice. Meanwhile, Florida posted a 20-19-2 record on the road during the regular season.
With a win, the team would guarantee a Game 5 at home on Wednesday.
Carolina Hurricanes projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
- Taylor Hall - Jack Roslovic - Logan Stankoven
- Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier
- Eric Robinson - Mark Jankowski - Jackson Blake
Defense
- Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
- Dmitry Orlov - Sean Walker
- Shayne Gostisbehere - Scott Morrow
Goalies
- Frederik Andersen
- Pyotr Kochetkov
Powerplay
- Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho, Jackson Blake, Seth Jarvis, Shayne Gostisbehere
- Logan Stankoven, Jack Roslovic, Taylor Hall, Sean Walker, Brent Burns
Penalty Kill
- Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Jaccob Slavin, Brent Burns
- Jordan Staal, Jordan Marinook, Dmitry Orlov, Sean Walker
Odds for tonight's game between the Hurricanes and the Panthers as Carolina looks to defend home ice
Bettors seem to be backing the reigning champs to get the job done at home.
Currently, on FanDuel, Florida is a -140 favorite while Carolina is a +116 underdog. Meanwhile, on DraftKings, Florida is a -148 favorite while Carolina is a +124 underdog.
Based on the latest DraftKings betting odds, it would take a $148 bet on Florida as the favorite to win $100. On the other hand, a $100 bet on Carolina as the underdogs could win $124 if the 'Canes are able to get a win.
Note: Payout figures only reflect profit and don't include winning back the original wager, which is achieved with a successful bet.
Considering only four teams in NHL history have come back from down 3-0, the stakes couldn't be higher for the 'Canes heading into tonight's game.
