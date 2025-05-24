Hurricanes lineup tonight: Carolina’s projected lineup for Game 3 against the Florida Panthers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Finals, May 24, 2025

Tonight, the Carolina Hurricanes will collide with the Florida Panthers in what seems poised to be a pivotal Game 3 at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Ad

After dropping Games 1 and 2 on the road, the Hurricanes will have home ice advantage to avoid a potential closeout situation in Game 4 on Monday.

During the regular season, Carolina impressed at home, posting a 31-9-1 record on their home ice. Meanwhile, Florida posted a 20-19-2 record on the road during the regular season.

With a win, the team would guarantee a Game 5 at home on Wednesday.

Carolina Hurricanes projected lines

Ad

Trending

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis Taylor Hall - Jack Roslovic - Logan Stankoven Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier Eric Robinson - Mark Jankowski - Jackson Blake

Defense

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns Dmitry Orlov - Sean Walker Shayne Gostisbehere - Scott Morrow

Goalies

Frederik Andersen Pyotr Kochetkov

Powerplay

Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho, Jackson Blake, Seth Jarvis, Shayne Gostisbehere Logan Stankoven, Jack Roslovic, Taylor Hall, Sean Walker, Brent Burns

Ad

Penalty Kill

Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Jaccob Slavin, Brent Burns Jordan Staal, Jordan Marinook, Dmitry Orlov, Sean Walker

Odds for tonight's game between the Hurricanes and the Panthers as Carolina looks to defend home ice

Bettors seem to be backing the reigning champs to get the job done at home.

Currently, on FanDuel, Florida is a -140 favorite while Carolina is a +116 underdog. Meanwhile, on DraftKings, Florida is a -148 favorite while Carolina is a +124 underdog.

Ad

Based on the latest DraftKings betting odds, it would take a $148 bet on Florida as the favorite to win $100. On the other hand, a $100 bet on Carolina as the underdogs could win $124 if the 'Canes are able to get a win.

Note: Payout figures only reflect profit and don't include winning back the original wager, which is achieved with a successful bet.

Considering only four teams in NHL history have come back from down 3-0, the stakes couldn't be higher for the 'Canes heading into tonight's game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama