Hurricanes lineup tonight: Carolina’s projected lineup for Game 4 against Florida Panthers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 3, May 26, 2025

The Carolina Hurricanes are back in action tonight. They have yet to win a game in the Eastern Conference finals since 2006. They've lost 15 straight in the conference finals since then, but they'll try again to break that streak against the Florida Panthers tonight at 8 p.m. EDT.

The Canes remain in perfect health. Right wing Jesper Fast is on Injured Reserve, but he's been unavailable for the entire season and was put on LTIR on Oct. 9. Everyone else is available.

With that in mind, this is what their lineup should look like. Keep in mind that it can change ahead of puck drop:

Forwards:

LW Andrei Svechnikov - C Sebastian Aho - RW Seth Jarvis LW Taylor Hall - C Jack Roslovic - RW Logan Stankoven LW Jordan Martinook - C Jordan Staal - RW William Carrier LW Eric Robinson - C Mark Jankowski - RW Jackson Blake

Defensive Pairs:

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns Dmitry Orlov - Sean Walker Shayne Gostisbehere - Scott Morrow

Goalies:

Pyotr Kochetkov Frederik Andersen

Powerplay Units:

Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho, Jackson Blake, Seth Jarvis, Shayne Gostisbehere Logan Stankoven, Jack Roslovic, Taylor Hall, Sean Walker, Brent Burns

Penalty Kill Lines:

Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Jaccob Slavin, Brent Burns Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook, Dmitry Orlov, Sean Walker

The Canes were tied going into the third period in Game 3, but a scoring barrage by Florida put the game out of reach quickly.

Odds for tonight's Hurricanes game and a look at what's next

The Carolina Hurricanes are underdogs tonight against the Florida Panthers. Here are the full odds from Odds Shark:

Florida is -170 to win on the moneyline.

The Hurricanes are +151 to win outright.

The puck line is Florida -1.5, which is +153.

The Canes are -175 to cover the line.

The total is 5.5 goals.

The over is -101, and the under is -115.

Barring an unprecedented comeback by the Hurricanes, the Panthers are going to move on to the Stanley Cup Final. The most appropriate question now is how soon. If it's not tonight, every game remains an elimination game.

The Hurricanes are underdogs (Imagn)

If necessary, Game 5 would be Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. Game 6 would beFriday at 8 p.m. ET. Game 7 would be Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. But the Canes must win out to get there, and they're staring down an early offseason.

