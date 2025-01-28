Hurricanes lineup tonight: Carolina’s projected lineup for game against the New York Rangers | Jan. 28 2025

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. They are looking to bounce back from a 3-2 OT loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday, while the Rangers are looking to bounce back from a 5-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

Heading into Tuesday's game, Carolina is No. 2 in the Metropolitan Division standings with 64 points, two points ahead of the Devils and seven behind the Washington Capitals at the top. With a record of 6-2-2 over their last ten, the team will look to move closer to a postseason berth, while staving off a recent run by the Rangers.

After a hot start to the season, the Rangers struggled, falling in the standings before a recent run pushed them into fifth in the Metropolitan Division. With a record of 6-1-3 over their last ten games, the Rangers need every win they can get if they want to make a run in the competitive Eastern Conference Wild Card race.

Carolina Hurricanes projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards:

Mikko Rantanen - Sebastian Aho - Jackson Blake Taylor Hall - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Andre Svechnikov Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis Eric Robinson -Juha Jaaska - Jack Roslovic

Defense:

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns Dmitry Orlov - Jalen Chatfield Shayne Gostisbehre - Sean Walker

Goalies:

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Powerplay:

Seth Jarvis, Sebastian Aho, Mikko Rantanen, Andrei Svechnikov, Shayne Gostisbehere Juha Jaaska, Jack Roslovic, Taylor Hall, Brent Burns, Jackson Blake

Penalty Kill:

Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook, Jaccob Slavin, Brent Burns Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Jalen Chatfield, Sean Walker

Looking at the odds for tonight's Hurricanes vs Rangers game as well as upcoming games on Carolina's schedule

Heading into Tuesday's game between the Hurricanes and the Rangers, Carolina is sitting as a slight betting favorite given their consistency this season compared to New York.

On FanDuel, Carolina is sitting as a -146 favorite while on the flip side, New York is a +122 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Carolina is a -142 favorite while the Rangers are +120 underdogs.

Based on the current lines, it would take a $146 bet on Carolina as the favorites to win $100 on FanDuel, while a $100 bet on the Rangers could win $122.

The Hurricanes will next head home to face off with the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, before hosting the LA Kings on Saturday. From there, they will hit the road for a two-game stretch that will see them face off with Central Division powerhouses in the Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild.

