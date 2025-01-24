Hyman scores twice, PP on fire, and more: 3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers won 6-2 over Vancouver Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers continue rolling, registering a 6-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place on Thursday night. With that, the Oilers snapped a two-game slide, remaining one point off first place in the Pacific Division.

Zach Hyman scored twice for the Edmonton Oilers, with Leon Draisaitl (PPG), Adam Henrique, Kasperi Kapanen and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (PPG) adding the others for the Oilers. Meanwhile, Brock Boeser and Filip Hronek netted for the Vancouver Canucks.

So, here’s a look at the three main reasons why Edmonton Oilers got a convincing win over the Vancouver Canucks:

Three reasons why Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks

#3 The Oilers played a disciplined game

The Edmonton Oilers played a largely disciplined game, as they didn't take any minor penalties. That denied Vancouver the opportunity to go on the power play. As such, the Oilers didn’t have to deploy their penalty killer.

While the Oilers were involved in some fighting incidents, which carried over from the last meeting between the Oilers and Canucks, they avoided the penalty box altogether.

The Oilers racked up eight total PIM from roughing and fighting incidents, while the Canucks accrued 26. As a result, the Oilers got four power play opportunities to the Canucks’ none.

#2 Power play on fire

The Vancouver Canucks’ lack of discipline was the Edmonton Oilers’ gain. The Oilers went 2-for-4 with the man advantage, getting goals from Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

The two goals, in particular, Nugent-Hopkins’ 13th of the season, built an insurmountable lead for Edmonton. Here’s a look at the goal:

The game was 5-0 before the Canucks got on the board. While they got to within 5-2 in the second period, the Oilers iced the game with a Kasperi Kapanen strike midway through the third.

#1 Hyman scored twice

Zach Hyman found his scoring touch, tallying two even-strength goals. He opened the scoring just under six minutes into the game before striking again two minutes into the second period to make it 4-0.

Check out Hyman’s second goal of the night:

The turnover in the Vancouver zone led to the quick feed from Noah Philp to an eager Hyman who didn't miss from in close.

Overall, Hyman ended the night with three points (2G, 1A), while Leon Draisaitl also had three points of his own (1G, 2A). Hyman’s efforts landed him the game’s first start, while Draisaitl picked up the second star.

The Oilers will have a quick turnaround before hosting the Buffalo Sabres on Friday afternoon.

