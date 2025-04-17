  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Nathan MacKinnon
  • "I don’t think he’s faking it": When Nathan MacKinnon used a LeBron James analogy to explain his stance against NHL's play stoppage rules

"I don’t think he’s faking it": When Nathan MacKinnon used a LeBron James analogy to explain his stance against NHL's play stoppage rules

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Apr 17, 2025 08:46 GMT
Nathan MacKinnon had used LeBron James example to question the NHL rules. (Source: Getty Images)
Nathan MacKinnon had used LeBron James example to question the NHL rules. (Source: Getty Images)

Back in 2019, Nathan MacKinnon and his Colorado Avalanche team were furious after a call by the on-ice officials in a game against the Vancouver Canucks. Avs forward Matt Calvert got injured but since Canucks had possession the officials, deeming the injury wasn't major enough for a stoppage, and the play continued resulting in a goal for the Canucks.

Ad

The incident occurred with 2:52 to go in the third period. Canucks' Elias Pettersson shot the puck from center ice with Calvert scrambling to block it. The puck hit his face hard and he fell to the ice immediately in pain with blood coming out from the left side of his head.

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As per NHL rules, there can only be a stoppage in play if the officials feel there has been a grave injury to the head or any other part of the body. During this particular play, no such stoppage was called and the Canucks would eventually make it a one-goal game and then force overtime.

After the game an incensed Nathan MacKinnon would fire back at the referees using NBA legend LeBron James' analogy as an example to substantiate his point. He argued against the NHL's rulebook while also stating that Calvert was not faking his injury.

Ad
“I can only imagine if that was LeBron James, his head was bleeding and they let the other team take a three-pointer to tie the game,” MacKinnon had said. “I know it’s not the ref’s fault, it’s the league rule, but I think you need to look and who’s laying on the ice.”
Ad
“I don’t think he’s faking it trying to get a whistle,” MacKinnon said.

NHL officials tried to explain their argument about the stoppage rule

With so much heat surrounding the incident, it was on the league to put out statements backing the decision. At the General Manager meetings held in November right after the incident, then Director of Officiating Stephen Walkhom stated that the severity of the injury didn't depend on bleeding.

Ad
"I don't think it's blood. I think it's more. ... If you see a player get a wicked stick to the head or a puck to the face, you can get a good sense from the players around him and how the player is acting on the ice," Walkom said. "We don't want players that are seriously hurt on the ice. We want to kill the play. That was just an unfortunate situation in that game."
Ad

Furthermore, Colin Campbell, then vice president of league's hockey operations, also showed concern that while they took cognizance of serious injuries, ammending the law would lead to further problems league-wide where players would try to get stoppages in play more often.

"We're always concerned with the competitive aspect of games. We're always worried about how competitively [teams] will take rules and use them. It's no different when a player embellishes an injury," Campbell said. "In that situation, we all agree there should have been a quick judgment there."

Recurring injuries like this eventually took a toll on Calvert's career, as he retired at the ripe age of 31. He scored 203 points in 566 regular season games across 10 NHL seasons.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications