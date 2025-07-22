"I'll get bigger and faster" - Back when 14 year old Sidney Crosby was tauted to be the great one

Sidney Crosby completed his 20th NHL season in 2024-25, and over the years, his career has been nothing but special. People knew that he was a prodigy, even before he had entered the League after being drafted first overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2005 NHL draft.

In 2002, Crosby was just 14 years old and he was already being called “The Next One.” It was a nickname that drew comparisons to Wayne Gretzky. Crosby was from Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia and was quickly becoming known across Canada.

That year, Crosby led his midget AAA league in scoring and won MVP. He scored 93 points in 33 regular-season games. In total, he finished the season with 217 points in 81 games. He was playing against older and stronger players, but still dominated.

Later, at the 2002 Air Canada Cup, he had 24 points in seven games. He was named tournament MVP, and that performance helped him prove he could play at a national level. People began to see him as a future NHL star.

Crosby decided to play at Shattuck-St. Mary’s, a prep school in Minnesota. The Quebec league wouldn’t let him join yet because of his age. He didn’t complain and looked for better competition to grow his skills.

“I just want to have a better year and develop as a player,” Crosby said via hockeynews.com, following his return QMJHL. “Maybe as I get older I’ll get bigger and faster and maybe get more of a scoring touch.”

Now, over 20 years later, Crosby has lived up to the hype. In March, he passed Wayne Gretzky for most points-per-game seasons. He scored during a game in Buffalo, making it 20 straight seasons with that average. He did it quietly, in a game the Penguins lost.

“It’s a special milestone,” Crosby said via NHL.com, “but obviously [you] play to win.”

Crosby has won three Stanley Cups and several personal awards. He has also led Canada to gold at many international events, recently in the 4 Nations. Earlier this year, he was also named to the NHL Quarter-Century Team.

Even now, at 37, Sidney Crosby is still the Penguins’ top player.

Over two decades later, Sidney Crosby has the same winning passion

Back in April, Sidney Crosby was upset after the Penguins missed the playoffs for a third straight year. He said it was hard to leave while other teams kept playing.

“It’s not a fun feeling when other teams are playing and you’re going home,” Crosby said (via NHL.com in April).

Crosby led the Penguins with 91 points (reaching 90+ for the third straight season) and still plays at a high level. He said the team must improve and prove they belong.

“We’ve got to find a way to get back there,” he added.

Sidney Crosby knows the NHL is tough, but he is ready to give it all in his 21st NHL season.

