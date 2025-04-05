"I have no regrets" - When Sidney Crosby brushed off backlash for seemingly stalling handshakes with Red Wings players after 2009 Stanley Cup Finals

Back in 2009, right after Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Detroit Red Wings in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Penguins star found himself in the middle of the infamous handshake controversy. However, Crosby made it clear that he had no regrets.

The incident happened as the Pittsburgh players celebrated. Sidney Crosby and some of his teammates allegedly took a lot of time to line up and did not shake hands with half the Red Wings team. The delay in lining up led to frustration on Detroit’s side and captain Nicklas Lidstrom and Kris Draper left the ice without shaking hands.

In the aftermath of the event, Crosby claimed that he understands it’s hard to wait around after losing such an important game. But he also said he had no regrets and that he did his part wholeheartedly.

“It's the easiest thing in the world to shake hands after you win,” he said. “On their side of things, I understand if they don't want to wait around.

“I have no regrets. I've been on both sides of it, and it's not fun being on the losing end. But it doesn't change anything. You still shake hands, no matter what."

The title deciding series went on to Game 7 where the Penguins beat the Red Wings 2-1. Max Talbot scored both goals for Pittsburgh in the second period. Jonathan Ericsson scored for the Red Wings in the third, but it wasn’t enough and the Penguins held on to win the Stanley Cup.

Sidney Crosby called Kris Draper’s comments 'unreasonable’ over handshake controversy

After the incident, Red Wings player Kris Draper addressed the handshake controversy publicly. He was clearly displeased that Crosby did not shake hands with Detroit captain Nicklas Lidstrom and called the move ‘ridiculous’ on Crosby’s part.

“Nick was waiting and waiting, and Crosby didn't come over to shake his hand,” he said. “That's ridiculous, especially as their captain, and make sure you write that I said that.”

Sidney Crosby, however, explained that he did shake hands with about half of the Red Wings team including goalie Chris Osgood and head coach Mike Babcock. He said they congratulated him and understood he made an effort.

“I had no intentions of trying to skip guys and not shake their hands,” he said. “I think that was a pretty unreasonable comment [from Draper]. The guys I shook their hands with, they realized I made the attempt.”

Sidney Crosby then added that if he managed to shake hands with part of the team, the rest couldn’t have been far away. He claimed that he understood why some Red Wings players left quickly after the game but made it clear that he never meant to avoid the handshake.

