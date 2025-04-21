"I've got my two Stanley Cup Rings plugging my ears": When Patrick Roy exchanged verbal jabs with Jeremy Roenick over missed call

Back in 1996, during the Western Conference semifinals between the Colorado Avalanche and the Chicago Blackhawks, then Avs goalie Patrick Roy and Blackhawks forward Jeremy Roenick got entangled into some good ol' fashioned trash-talking. Roy would emerge victorious in the verbal spat.

After the fourth game of the series that Colorado pulled off 3-2 in a triple overtime victory, thanks to Patrick Roy's 32-saves night, Roenick had expressed his frustration to the media. Citing a patricular incident which he believed was worthy of a penalty shot, the Blackhawks star made a comment about Roy's 'jock'.

"Yeah there should have been a penalty shot no doubt about it. I like Patrick's quote that he would have stopped me. I just want to know where he was in Game 3, probably getting his jock out of the rafters at the United Center," Roenick had said.

In response, Roy delivered one of the all-time great comebacks, which was not only a classy response but an indication of how composed and collected he was in his character.

"I can't really hear what Jeremy says because I've got my two Stanley Cup Rings plugging my ears. It's hard for me to understand what he says," Roy had replied in response.

With the win the Avs had made it 2-a-piece in the series. They had then kicked Chicago out of the playoffs with two more wins.

Roy, who had won 2 Stanley Cups as part of the Montreal Canadiens team in 1986 and 1993, would go onto lift his third title in 1996 after brilliant performances in the playoffs. He would also add a fourth title in 2001 with Colorado.

Patrick Roy took no credit for coming up with one of the best insults in hockey history

Years later at a Fan Forum in Denver in 2006, Roy opened up about the incident. He said that he wouldn't want to take credit for the verbal jab he made as his teammate at the time, Mike Keane, had put the idea in his head, while traveling to the arena on the day.

“‘You have two Stanley Cup rings! I think that will be so much better. Tell them you have your Stanley Cup rings plugging your ears!’ That’s how it started. The only credit I have is that I won four. Some people will say guys are afraid to say things like that. But I guess I won four," he had said.

Patrick Roy had a lot of media swarming him throughout his career as he was regarded as one of, if not the best goaltenders of his era. He has brought the same intensity during his coaching tenures and is generally very outspoken.

