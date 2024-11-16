"If stays healthy" "Hard to do": NHL fans left debating over Connor McDavid joining Wayne Gretzky for another historic NHL milestone in future

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is fresh off topping the 1,000-point mark. Now, fans are debating whether McDavid can become the second player in NHL history to reach the 2,000-point plateau.

Thus far, only Wayne Gretzky has reached 2,000 career points. If Connor McDavid were to get the 2,000-point milestone, it would surely be a historic feat.

So, here’s a look at the debate fans have regarding McDavid’s biggest milestone.

“Hard to do it only 1 has ever done it,” a fan chimed in.

“It’s very possible for him,” a fan opined.

“If he stays healthy,” another fan weighed in.

However, some fans are skeptical about Connor McDavid’s chances of reaching the 2,000-point mark. Here’s what some of these fans had to say about that:

“Not with the oilers. 2nd coming to Toronto!” a fan commented.

“He would have to average 100 points over the next 10 years. He could do it, but I don't think he will (there's a lot of unknown factors to think about)” this fan posted on social media.

“No. He will retire at 40 and will be about 150 points away. Just a guess,” another fan Tweeted.

If any player can reach the 2,000-point mark, it’s McDavid. Nevertheless, plenty of things will need to go right for the Oilers center to reach Gretzky. Only time will tell if such a feat will be possible.

“Connor McDavid from another planet”: Todd McLellan

Former Edmonton Oilers coach Todd McLellan recently reflected on his experience with Connor McDavid. McLellan was McDavid’s first NHL coach at a time when the Oilers struck gold with the NHL Draft Lottery.

Per Sportsnet, McLellan reflected on the Oilers captain:

“It was like he was from another planet," the former Edmonton Oilers coach said. "There were a lot of really good players there, but nobody who could come close to what he was doing that day.”

Todd McLellan’s comments referred to Connor McDavid’s first encounter during the Oilers’ summer development camp. Everyone there was impressed by McDavid’s natural ability from the moment he stepped on the ice.

“At that moment, it was like, ‘Holy, this guy’s for real,’” McLellan added.

Since then, the Edmonton Oilers star has torched the NHL, won numerous awards and reached personal milestones.

However, being the fourth-fastest player (659th game) to reach 1,000 points (after Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Mike Bossy) truly puts Todd McLellan’s words into perspective. McDavid is not only for real; he’s about as unreal as it gets in today’s NHL.

As McLellan stated, there are some great players in the NHL, but there’s only one Connor McDavid. Fans are lucky to see him play in this era, just like fans before were fortunate to see Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.

