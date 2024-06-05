Igor Shesterkin landing spots: Top 3 trade destinations should Rangers goalie forego contract extension

Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin dodged questions about his future in New York. When reporters asked Shesterkin about a long-term extension with the Rangers, the Russian goaltender replied comically:

"I’m sorry, I don’t speak English."

Shesterkin’s comments have set off a firestorm of speculation among fans and analysts.

In particular, what would the Rangers do if Igor Shesterking decided to test the free-agent market? Such a possibility could prompt the Rangers to trade Shesterkin before letting him walk away.

With that possibility in mind, here are three potential landing spots for the highly coveted goalie.

Top three trade destinations should Igor Shesterkin forego a contract extension

#1 Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have a competent starter in Stuart Skinner. However, Skinner has been a weak link for the Oilers at times during the postseason. As such, the Oilers have lacked a true number-one goalie to back up stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

While McDavid and Draisaitl may be considered immovable, the Oilers face a potential contract dilemma with Draisaitl, who is also set to become a free agent after next season. So, would the Rangers and Oilers consider a trade in which the main pieces were Leon Draisaitl and Igor Shesterkin?

A trade like that would shatter the earth, but it would save both teams from losing big-time free agents for nothing. Of course, both players would need to agree to contract extensions for the deal to work. But given the circumstances, the deal could work for all sides involved.

#2 Los Angeles Kings

The Kings are desperate for a number-one goaltender. In fact, the Kings don’t have an NHL goalie signed for next season. So, why not get the best goalie out there?

While the Kings don’t have a big-name player like Draisaitl to dangle in front of the Rangers, a combination of prospects and draft picks could get the deal done.

Igor Shesterkin would most likely fetch at least a couple of first-round draft picks, an NHL-ready prospect, and perhaps one or two younger players.

Shesterkin may sign long-term with Los Angeles considering that California may seem like a more attractive destination than New York.

#3 Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have a conundrum with Mitch Marner. Marner is set to become a free agent after next season. So, like the Oilers and Draisaitl, the Leafs risk losing Marner for nothing. As such, would a Marner-for-Shesterkin deal be worth considering?

The Leafs would instantly solve the goaltending issues, while the Rangers could add a top-six forward who can score 100 points.

However, Shesterkin may not be too thrilled to play in such a tough market like Toronto. Then again, Toronto would be the ultimate stage where a player of Shesterkin’s caliber can shine.

The Leafs might need to throw in some additional pieces, like draft picks, to sweeten the deal. But it’s intriguing to imagine a mega deal like this one.