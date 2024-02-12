IN PHOTOS: Connor McDavid's fiancee Lauren Kyle throws bachelorette party attended by Oilers wives and girlfriends

Lauren Kyle, the fiancee of Connor McDavid, hosted a bachelorette party that was attended by several Oilers players' wives and girlfriends.

Kyle shared a series of snaps on Instagram, capturing all the fun and memorable moments they had at the bachelorette party.

The Oilers' wives and girlfriends at the party included Jamie Ceci, Cody Ceci's wife, Celeste Desjardins, Leon Draisaitl's girlfriend, Alannah Mozes, Zach Hyman's wife, and others.

Image Credit: Lauren Kyle/Instagram

Lauren Kyle and Connor McDavid's relationship began at a friend's birthday party. The couple decided to take their relationship to the next level when the Edmonton Oilers star engaged to his long-time girlfriend Lauren Kyle on Jun. 22, 2023.

Lauren announced their marriage during an Instagram Q&A in December 2023. She revealed that the couple would be tying the knot on July 27 this year.

Connor McDavid reveals how he met Lauren Kyle

The Edmonton Oilers captain recently shared an intriguing backstory about how he met Lauren Kyle. During a visit to an Edmonton school, McDavid answered questions about a connection with a fellow player from his early league days.

Taylor Hall, a veteran forward for the Chicago Blackhawks, was apparently the one who played a key role in McDavid's romantic chapter:

"I met Lauren through my roommate at the time. I was living with Taylor Hall. Anybody remember Taylor Hall? And a guy by the name of Luke Gazdic, who also played on the team, and the three of us were living together, and they were mutual friends. We thought we'd be a good pair, and I guess we were"

Connor McDavid leads the Oilers in scoring with 71 points, including 21 goals and 50 assists, in 46 games. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have lost two of their last three games after an impressive run of a 16-game unbeaten streak, the most recent coming against the LA Kings 4-0.

The Oilers take on the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, Feb. 13.