Inside Connor McDavid's Edmonton home in neighborhood where mansions sell for almost $4,000,000

NHL superstar Connor McDavid's house near Edmonton's North Saskatchewan River Valley is located in one of the most luxurious neighborhoods in the region, and properties come with a hefty price tag. In 2021, a mansion in the neighborhood hit the market for $3.9 million, as reported by Daily Hive.

McDavid's property has over 6,400 square feet of living space spread across three stories and was built after he signed his $100 million contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers in 2017. The house boasts a modern yet subtly traditional theme, curated by Connor McDavid's girlfriend, interior designer Lauren Kyle.

The exterior of McDavid’s home is really impressive, featuring a large front porch, a three-car garage, and a well-maintained backyard. The second level houses five bedrooms and six bathrooms, including a lavish master suite with a luxurious ensuite bathroom complete with a separate tub and shower. The main guest room offers minimal light and a vibrant en suite bathroom with bold tile designs.

The mansion has a big kitchen with a marble island and a dining area with a huge table, where McDavid often has dinner with teammates. The lounging area in the living room has a large sofa seating arrangement. The interior of the living room has cool green panels that slide out to reveal a hidden TV screen. The dining room, with a hidden bar, is spacious enough for family and team dinners.

The basement gives off a speakeasy vibe with moody lighting, a pool table, a sizable wine selection, and colorful artwork by Florai, along with unique portraits of Andy Warhol, Jimi Hendrix, and Jack Nicholson. There is also a cozy home theater which includes a popcorn machine, ideal for lazy days and movie nights.

Connor McDavid’s home has an indoor sports court and gym which has ample space for hockey, basketball, and rollerblading. The gym was extensively used during quarantine and it features a steamer for post-workout relaxation.

Multiple outdoor patios include a hot tub with a view of Edmonton's river valley and a bedroom-adjacent patio with a two-person infrared sauna. The bedroom itself boasts a custom-built hotel-style bed with a TV at the foot, and a photo wall of family, friends, and their dog Leonard. Meanwhile, the bright, open closet, inspired by Yves Saint Laurent, offers ample storage for clothes and shoes.

Connor McDavid’s fiancee owns Kyle & Co. Design Studio

Connor McDavid’s girlfriend Lauren Kyle is the founder of Kyle & Co. Design Studio. Kyle and Co Design Studio is an Edmonton-based design firm specializing in bespoke furniture, light fixtures, and accessories.

They collaborate with local experts like Forge 53 for metalwork, Pepper’s Upholstery for custom upholstery, Accent Marble & Granite for stonework, and Culham Custom Woodwork for cabinetry and woodwork. Their focus is on creating one-of-a-kind, high-quality pieces through meticulous material selection and fabrication, per the Studio’s official website.

Kyle frequently shares her design process and final creations on Instagram, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her work. She often makes adjustments to the interior of her and Connor McDavid’s home, bringing in changes in set-up, placement of furniture and more, some of which she shares with the fans on social media.