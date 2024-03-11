Is Brendan Lemieux related to Mario Lemieux? Looking at Hurricanes winger's family

Despite their common last name and both having illustrious hockey careers, it turns out that Brendan Lemieux and Mario Lemieux are not related by blood. While their paths have crossed in the hockey world, there is no family connection between the Carolina Hurricanes winger and the legendary Pittsburgh Penguins player.

Interestingly, the professional hockey world does connect the two through Brendan's father, Claude Lemieux. Claude, a four-time Stanley Cup champion played with Mario Lemieux's brother, Alain Lemieux, during their respective NHL careers.

Growing up in a hockey-centric environment, Brendan's passion for the sport developed despite his father's initial reservations. Claude Lemieux, a former pest and enforcer in the NHL, was concerned about the challenges a second-generation player might face in following his successful footsteps.

However, witnessing Brendan's early skill and love for the game, Claude eventually relented and supported his son's pursuit of a hockey career.

In addition to being the son of Claude Lemieux, Brendan shares a familial link with NHL player Jocelyn Lemieux, who was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the 1986 NHL entry draft. This connection further enriches the hockey heritage within the Lemieux family.

The Lemieux family extends beyond Brendan and Claude, including Brendan's younger sister Claudia and two half-siblings from his father's previous marriage. Despite their Canadian heritage, it is worth noting that Brendan Lemieux holds American citizenship.

Carolina Hurricanes extend Brendan Lemieux's contract

The Carolina Hurricanes have extended forward Brendan Lemieux's contract for one year at $775,000, as officially announced on Monday. Hurricanes manager Don Waddell said (via NHL.Com):

"Brendan has brought an element of toughness to our lineup, He understands his role with our club, and we're glad to keep him in Raleigh for another season."

Lemieux, 27, joined the Hurricanes on a one-year, $800,000 deal in the off-season and has contributed two goals and one assist in 25 NHL games this season.

Via the Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, and now the Hurricanes, Lemieux boasts a career total of 72 points, comprising 35 goals and 37 assists, across 300 games.

Selected 31st overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2014 NHL draft, the six-foot-one, 215-pound forward adds depth and experience to Carolina's roster.