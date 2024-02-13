Is Connor Bedard playing tonight against Vancouver Canucks? Blackhawks rookie inching closer to return

The anticipation for Connor Bedard's return to the Chicago Blackhawks lineup continues to grow as the star rookie inches closer to being back in action. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a bit longer for it to happen, as Bedard is set to miss tonight's game against the Vancouver Canucks.

The news was shared by B/R Open Ice in a post on X, stating that Bedard is expected to make his return next week.

"Connor Bedard is expected to return next week. He’ll have his “hopefully final” doctor’s appt on Monday."

Expand Tweet

The young talent suffered a fractured jaw on January 5 during a game against the New Jersey Devils when he absorbed a significant hit from defenseman Brendan Smith.

Bedard underwent surgery, and remarkably, returned to the ice just seven days later. The initial reports indicated a six to eight-week recovery period, and the team is hopeful that he can make his comeback after six weeks.

Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson provided insight into Bedard's progress, stating that the 18-year-old forward was informed that imaging on his jaw wasn't necessary this week.

Richardson said during a press conference on Monday:

"We're hoping after that six-week mark [after surgery], so that will be a week from today, I guess."

Despite missing over a month of play due to the fractured jaw, Connor Bedard continues to lead all rookies in scoring this season. His impressive 33 points and 15 goals showcase the impact he has had on the Blackhawks since being drafted as the No.1 pick in the 2023 NHL draft.

Connor Bedard's impact: All-Star Game presence despite injury setback

Chicago Blackhawks' top pick in the 2023 NHL draft, Connor Bedard, faced an unfortunate setback with a fractured jaw before the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. Despite this injury, Bedard resumed skating on Jan. 15 and even participated as a special guest passer in the All-Star Skills event. Expressing gratitude for the experience, Bedard remarked,

"It's good. I mean, obviously not doing a lot but taking it all in. Just watching these guys is a lot of fun."

Despite missing out on the All-Star Game itself, he acknowledged the privilege of being part of such a prestigious event, saying,

"Of course, you want to be [playing in the All-Star Game], but I'm grateful to be here and I get to enjoy it."

Despite the injury setback, Connor Bedard continues to lead all NHL rookies with an impressive 33 points. Minnesota Wild's Brock Faber follows closely in second place with 31 points, while Marco Rossi and Adam Fantilli occupy the third and fourth spots with 28 and 27 points, respectively.