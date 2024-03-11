Is John Tortorella's $50,000 fine and two-game suspension justified?

The NHL fined Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella $50,000 and handed him a two-game suspension for his actions on Saturday.

Tortorella was ejected in the first period of Philadelphia's 7-0 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, as he refused to leave the bench.

The coach stayed on the bench for over a minute, telling the refs he wasn't leaving, as he had choice words for them. After some time, he finally left the bench, but was the punishment fair?

Did the NHL get John Tortorella's punishment right?

Although many fans had a good laugh about John Tortorella not leaving the bench, the NHL did not find it amusing.

However, it's uncertain if the refs said anything to Tortorella or what caused his outburst, but the suspension seems excessive, as it should have just been a $50,000 fine.

After the game, Flyers CEO Dan Hilferty said that he was happy with what Tortorella did and said that he would pay any fine the league handed down on his coach.

"I'm really proud of Torts for standing up for his/our team.," he said "This new era of Orange is about having each other's backs.

"Last night, Torts had our collective backs. I respect any action the league might feel a neeed to take, but if it includes a fine, I am paying it."

It's not often that the NHL suspends coaches, as most times they fine them for taking aim at the refs.

In most cases, those fines are $25,000, so the $50,000 fine seemed fair, as what Tortorella did was a bit more excessive than other coaches complaining about officials.

However, it should be noted that John Tortorella has a history of criticizing officials. He has been fined 13 times in his career, so due to the amount of times he has blasted the refs, perhaps the NHL thought that it was time to suspend him to send him a message.

