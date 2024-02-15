Is Sean Couturier married? All we know about Flyers captain’s wife Laurence Dionne, family and more 

Philadelphia Flyers fans have long admired Sean Couturier for his prowess on the ice, but many may wonder about the man behind the jersey. Is Sean Couturier married? The answer is yes, and his wife, Laurence Dionne, adds a layer of support and love to his life both on and off the rink.

The couple tied the knot on Jul. 13, 2019, marking a milestone in their journey together. In 2020, they made a significant investment in their future by purchasing a home in Haddonfield, New Jersey. This move was not just about settling down but also about paving the way for Laurence to secure her green card.

Sean Couturier and his wife

On Jul. 23, 2020, their family joyfully grew. They welcomed a new member, Ella, their daughter. No doubt, this new phase of their life brought even more joy and meaning.

Sean has a rich heritage, born to Canadian parents Sylvain and Isabelle Couturier. He's a fusion of cultures, being a citizen of both the US and Canada. Fun fact, his name is quite meaningful. It remembers his dad's old hockey roommate and his granddad, a well-regarded Quebec cop.

As Couturier continues to lead the Flyers with his skill and dedication, his family, full of pride, stands with him always.

How Sean Couturier's Family Helped Him Through Injury

Throughout Sean Couturier's challenging journey through injury and recovery the previous season, his wife, daughter and parents served as unwavering pillars of support.

As he grappled with the physical toll of back surgery and the frustration of sidelined dreams, their presence provided solace and perspective.

"Definitely, my wife, my daughter, my parents were always there to talk to me," Couturier reflected in a media interview after the surgery.

Laurence Dionne, his wife, stood with him. She was his rock when rehab challenges and missing hockey got him down. They found joy in those hard times together.

Their little girl, Ella, filled their home with joy and smiles. She reminded Couturier of all the good things outside of hockey. She was his pillar of strength when things were tough.

His mom and dad, Sylvain and Isabelle Couturier, shared their wisdom. They helped him navigate his tough journey with their lessons. Their unwavering faith in him gave him the courage to return to the ice.