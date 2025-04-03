"It wasn't any of my business": When Wayne Gretzky regretted labelling New Jersey Devils a "Mickey Mouse organization" that was "ruining" the NHL

In 1983, the New Jersey Devils were a struggling franchise. So much so that the Great One, Wayne Gretzky, who was at the peak of his powers, openly criticized the team and its management for running a weak organization. He also warned them that the NHL could lose a team due to it.

The franchise was established in the heart of America as the Kansas City Scouts in 1974. In just two years, the team had to move to Denver, where it would be called the Colorado Rockies. After six years, the team yet again was on the move, this time to East Rutherford, where it has stayed since 1982 as the New Jersey Devils.

The constant change in environment and atmosphere led to poor results. During the 1983-84 season, the Devils lost 18 out of their 20 games. It was the second-worst record after 20 games at the time.

Their 18th loss was a 13-4 thrashing by the Edmonton Oilers, which resulted in Devils coach and manager Billy MacMillan being fired from his position.

Gretzky earned an astonishing eight points in the game. He delivered another eight-point effort later in the same season.

After the 13-4 humiliation, Gretzky called out the Devils for seemingly ruining the quality of the league:

"How long has it been for them? Three years? Five? Seven? Probably closer to nine. Well, it's about time they got their act together. They're ruining the whole league. They better stop running a Mickey Mouse organization and put somebody on the ice."

Immediately, Gretzky realized his mistake and apologized to the Devils. In the Edmonton Sun publication that came out on the Sunday following the game, Gretzky said::

“In the apology I said that I regretted the statements I made. It wasn't any of my business to say anything like that."

When Devils fans gave it back to Wayne Gretzky

When the Oilers made the trip back to East Rutherford in New Jersey for a game on Jan. 17, 1984, Devils fans greeted Gretzky with Mickey Mouse masks and resounding jeers. Even though the Oilers still came out on top with a 5-4 win, a packed New Jersey crowd generated a lot of support for their team.

Gretzky, who said his comments were 'blown out of proportion,' added:

"I regret having said it but I have been booed worse than that."

The Devils finished second-last with a 17-56-7 record. They had to wait three more seasons for their first playoff appearance.

