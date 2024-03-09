Jacob Trouba Injury: What happened to New York Rangers captain?

New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba is sidelined for 2-3 weeks due to a lower-body injury.

That was confirmed by Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury on Friday. Drury expressed confidence in Trouba's recovery:

“We’re very confident Jacob is going to be back and well rested and ready to go once his lower body is healed up,We will certainly welcome him back.”

He also left open the possibility of placing Trouba on the injured reserve later, if necessary.

Expand Tweet

Trouba's injury status shifted from day-to-day to a multi-week absence, leading to speculation regarding the circumstances surrounding his injury.

The 30-year-old defenseman missed the last two practices, marking his first injury-related absence this season. While Trouba was absent, the Rangers acquired defenseman Chad Ruhwedel from the Penguins in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Ruhwedel's addition bolsters the Rangers' defensive depth, particularly during Trouba's recovery period. He's expected to compete with Zac Jones for the seventh defenseman role.

This season, Trouba has been a significant contributor to the Rangers' defensive efforts, recording three goals and 19 assists in 60 games.

He has consistently featured in the team's top defensive pairing alongside K’Andre Miller, undertaking top-line assignments.

Jacob Trouba's journey of leadership and achievement in the NHL

Jacob Trouba has hit major milestone­s in the NHL. He was named the­ 28th captain of the New York Rangers on Aug. 9, 2022. The­ Rangers spotted his leade­rship skills, signing him from the Winnipeg Jets in June 2019.

Trouba has built a reputation for being depe­ndable, thanks to his strong skating and a sharp shot. His talents were­ clear when he was chose­n ninth overall in the 2012 NHL Draft.

His NHL debut during the 2013-14 season showcased his potential. Trouba made an immediate impact by contributing a goal and an assist in a victory against the Edmonton Oilers.

Despite a setback due to a neck injury in his rookie season, Trouba ended strongly, ranking among the top rookie defensemen in goals and points.

Jacob Trouba was a standout during his time with the­ Jets. One cle­ar example was his role in all thre­e goals in a victory over the Oile­rs in December 2014.

Afte­r moving to the New York Rangers, he made an impact right away. In his first game, he­ managed a goal and two assists against his old te­am.