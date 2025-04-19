Jets lineup today: Winnipeg's projected lineup for Game 1 against St. Louis Blues | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 19, 2025

On Saturday, the Winnipeg Jets will host the St. Louis Blues in the first game of their Western Conference playoff series.
Winnipeg consistently impressed fans and analysts throughout the regular season, posting the best record in the Central Division and across the league.
Before the start of the postseason, Winnipeg wrapped up the regular season with an OT win over the Anaheim Ducks, bringing its record over the final 10 games to 7-3-0, and its regular season record to 56-22-4.
While St. Louis closed out the year strong, making a late-season push for a wild-card spot in the West, the Jets will have home-ice advantage as they look to win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.
Winnipeg Jets projected lines
Note: Lines are subject to change
Forwards
- Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Alex Iafallo
- Nino Niederreiter - Vladislav Namestnikov - Cole Perfetti
- Brandon Tanev - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
- David Gustafsson - Morgan Barron - Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Defense
- Josh Morrissey - Dylan Demelo
- Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk
- Logan Stanley - Luke Schenn
Goalies
- Connor Hellebuyck
- Eric Comrie
Powerplay
- Alex Iaffalo, Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, Cole Perfetti, Josh Morrissey
- Nino Niederreiter, Vladislav Namestnikov, Mason Appleton, Morgan Barron, Neal Pionk
Penalty Kill
- Adam Lowry, Nino Niederreiter, Dylan Samberg, Dylan Demelo
- Morgan Barron, Brandon Tanev, Logan Stanley, Luke Schenn
Looking at the odds for today's game between the Jets and the Blues, as well as the regular-season series between these two teams
Heading into Game 1, Winnipeg, which, as previously mentioned, ended the regular season with the best record in the NHL, is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.
On FanDuel, Winnipeg is a -184 favorite, while on the flip side, St. Louis is a +152 underdog. Meanwhile, Winnipeg is a -185 favorite over on DraftKings while St. Louis is a +154 underdog.
Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $185 bet on Winnipeg as the favorites to win $100, in addition to the original bet. On the other hand, St. Louis bettors would win $154 in addition to the original bet with a $100 wager.
Throughout the regular season, these two divisional rivals faced off four times, with Winnipeg wrapping up the year with a 3-1 record in their regular-season series and back-to-back wins in the final two games that they played against one another.
