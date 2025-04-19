Jets lineup today: Winnipeg's projected lineup for Game 1 against St. Louis Blues | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 19, 2025

On Saturday, the Winnipeg Jets will host the St. Louis Blues in the first game of their Western Conference playoff series.

Ad

Winnipeg consistently impressed fans and analysts throughout the regular season, posting the best record in the Central Division and across the league.

Before the start of the postseason, Winnipeg wrapped up the regular season with an OT win over the Anaheim Ducks, bringing its record over the final 10 games to 7-3-0, and its regular season record to 56-22-4.

While St. Louis closed out the year strong, making a late-season push for a wild-card spot in the West, the Jets will have home-ice advantage as they look to win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Ad

Trending

Winnipeg Jets projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Alex Iafallo Nino Niederreiter - Vladislav Namestnikov - Cole Perfetti Brandon Tanev - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton David Gustafsson - Morgan Barron - Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Defense

Josh Morrissey - Dylan Demelo Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk Logan Stanley - Luke Schenn

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck Eric Comrie

Powerplay

Alex Iaffalo, Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, Cole Perfetti, Josh Morrissey Nino Niederreiter, Vladislav Namestnikov, Mason Appleton, Morgan Barron, Neal Pionk

Ad

Penalty Kill

Adam Lowry, Nino Niederreiter, Dylan Samberg, Dylan Demelo Morgan Barron, Brandon Tanev, Logan Stanley, Luke Schenn

Looking at the odds for today's game between the Jets and the Blues, as well as the regular-season series between these two teams

Heading into Game 1, Winnipeg, which, as previously mentioned, ended the regular season with the best record in the NHL, is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.

Ad

On FanDuel, Winnipeg is a -184 favorite, while on the flip side, St. Louis is a +152 underdog. Meanwhile, Winnipeg is a -185 favorite over on DraftKings while St. Louis is a +154 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $185 bet on Winnipeg as the favorites to win $100, in addition to the original bet. On the other hand, St. Louis bettors would win $154 in addition to the original bet with a $100 wager.

Throughout the regular season, these two divisional rivals faced off four times, with Winnipeg wrapping up the year with a 3-1 record in their regular-season series and back-to-back wins in the final two games that they played against one another.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama