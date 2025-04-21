Jets lineup tonight: Winnipeg's projected lineup for Game 2 against St. Louis Blues | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 21, 2025

The Winnipeg Jets are back in action on Monday night at Canada Life Centre for Game 2 of their first-round series with the St. Louis Blues. Winnipeg leads the series 1-0, thanks to a huge third-period comeback en route to a 5-3 win over St. Louis on Saturday night.

The Jets (116 points) had a dominant regular season, winning the Presidents' Trophy, and now face a lot of pressure to make a deep run in these playoffs. Meanwhile, the Blues (96 points) have been the hottest team in hockey since the 4 Nations Face-Off and are looking to pull off the big upset in Round 1.

Key forwards Nikolaj Ehlers (foot) and Gabriel Vilardi (upper body) both remain unavailable for Game 2 on Monday night. Vilardi did practice on Sunday and appears to be closing in on a return, though Ehlers hasn't started skating and is listed as week-to-week.

Winnipeg Jets projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Kyle Connor - C Mark Scheifele - RW Alex Iafallo

Line 2. LW Nino Niederreiter - C Vladislav Namestnikov - RW Cole Perfetti

Line 3. LW Brandon Tanev - C Adam Lowry - RW Mason Appleton

Line 4. LW David Gustafsson - C Morgan Barron - RW Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Josh Morrissey - RD Dylan DeMelo

Pair 2. LD Dylan Samberg - RD Neal Pionk

Pair 1. LD Logan Stanley - RD Luke Schenn

Goalies:

Starter - Connor Hellebuyck

Backup - Eric Comrie

Power Play:

First Unit - Alex Iafallo, Mark Scheifele, Cole Perfetti, Josh Morrissey, Kyler Connor

Second Unit - Morgan Barron, Vladislav Namestnikov, Mason Appleton, Nino Niederreiter, Neal Pionk

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Adam Lowry, Alex Iafallo, Dylan Samberg, Dylan DeMelo

Second Unit - Vladislav Namestnikov, Brandon Tanev, Logan Stanley, Luke Schenn

Odds for Jets vs. Blues and Winnipeg's upcoming schedule

Winnipeg enters Game 2 as a hefty favorite to beat St. Louis at home and take a 2-0 series lead.

On Odds Shark, the Jets are -190 home favorites, while the Blues are +160 road underdogs. Should these lines remain until the puck drops, a $190 wager on Winnipeg would net only $100, while a $100 bet on St. Louis could win $160.

The series will shift to the Enterprise Center in St. Louis following Monday night's game. Game 3 will be on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. EST, then Game 4 will come on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.

