Jets lineup tonight: Winnipeg's projected lineup for Game 2 against St. Louis Blues | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 21, 2025

The Winnipeg Jets are back in action on Monday night at Canada Life Centre for Game 2 of their first-round series with the St. Louis Blues. Winnipeg leads the series 1-0, thanks to a huge third-period comeback en route to a 5-3 win over St. Louis on Saturday night.
The Jets (116 points) had a dominant regular season, winning the Presidents' Trophy, and now face a lot of pressure to make a deep run in these playoffs. Meanwhile, the Blues (96 points) have been the hottest team in hockey since the 4 Nations Face-Off and are looking to pull off the big upset in Round 1.
Key forwards Nikolaj Ehlers (foot) and Gabriel Vilardi (upper body) both remain unavailable for Game 2 on Monday night. Vilardi did practice on Sunday and appears to be closing in on a return, though Ehlers hasn't started skating and is listed as week-to-week.
Winnipeg Jets projected lines
Forwards:
Line 1. LW Kyle Connor - C Mark Scheifele - RW Alex Iafallo
Line 2. LW Nino Niederreiter - C Vladislav Namestnikov - RW Cole Perfetti
Line 3. LW Brandon Tanev - C Adam Lowry - RW Mason Appleton
Line 4. LW David Gustafsson - C Morgan Barron - RW Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Defense:
Pair 1. LD Josh Morrissey - RD Dylan DeMelo
Pair 2. LD Dylan Samberg - RD Neal Pionk
Pair 1. LD Logan Stanley - RD Luke Schenn
Goalies:
Starter - Connor Hellebuyck
Backup - Eric Comrie
Power Play:
First Unit - Alex Iafallo, Mark Scheifele, Cole Perfetti, Josh Morrissey, Kyler Connor
Second Unit - Morgan Barron, Vladislav Namestnikov, Mason Appleton, Nino Niederreiter, Neal Pionk
Penalty Kill:
First Unit - Adam Lowry, Alex Iafallo, Dylan Samberg, Dylan DeMelo
Second Unit - Vladislav Namestnikov, Brandon Tanev, Logan Stanley, Luke Schenn
Odds for Jets vs. Blues and Winnipeg's upcoming schedule
Winnipeg enters Game 2 as a hefty favorite to beat St. Louis at home and take a 2-0 series lead.
On Odds Shark, the Jets are -190 home favorites, while the Blues are +160 road underdogs. Should these lines remain until the puck drops, a $190 wager on Winnipeg would net only $100, while a $100 bet on St. Louis could win $160.
The series will shift to the Enterprise Center in St. Louis following Monday night's game. Game 3 will be on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. EST, then Game 4 will come on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.
