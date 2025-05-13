Jets lineup tonight: Winnipeg’s projected lineup for Game 4 against the Dallas Stars | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 13, 2025

On Tuesday, the Winnipeg Jets will look to get back in the win column and even up their second-round series against the Dallas Stars.
After coming up short in Game 1 on Wednesday despite having home ice advantage, the Jets bounced back with a shutout victory in Game 2 (Friday), sending the series to Dallas all tied up at one game apiece.
The Stars were able to defend home ice, taking a 2-1 series lead and putting the pressure on Winnipeg heading into Game 4.
With a chance to tie things up before heading back home, the stakes are high for the Jets.
Winnipeg Jets projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Gabriel Vilardi
- Nikolaj Ehlers - Vladislav Namestnikov - Cole Perfetti
- Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
- Brandon Tanev - Morgan Barron - Alex Iafallo
Defense
- Josh Morrissey - Dylan Demelo
- Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk
- Haydn Fleury - Colin Miller
Goalies
- Connor Hellebuyck
- Eric Comrie
Powerplay
- Gabriel Vilardi, Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor
- Nino Niederreiter, Vladislav Namestnikov, Alex Iafallo, Neal Pionk, Cole Perfetti
Penalty kill
- Adam Lowry, Alex Iafallo, Dylan Samberg, Neal Pionk
- Dominic Toninato, Brandon Tanev, Dylan Demelo, Luke Schenn
Latest Stanley Cup betting odds ahead of Game 4 between the Jets and the Stars
Heading into Tuesday's game, fans are backing the Stars to not only get the win in Game 4 but also the series.
On FanDuel, the Edmonton Oilers are the favorites to lift the Stanley Cup Trophy, with the Carolina Hurricanes behind them in second place, followed by Dallas.
Meanwhile, the reigning Stanley Cup champs, the Florida Panthers, are fourth, ahead of Toronto, Winnipeg, Vegas and Washington.
Here are the latest FanDuel betting odds:
Stanley Cup betting odds
- Edmonton Oilers: +280
- Carolina Hurricanes: +320
- Dallas Stars: +340
- Florida Panthers: +410
- Toronto Maple Leafs: +1000
- Winnipeg Jets: +1700
- Vegas Golden Knights: +2600
- Washington Capitals: +7000
Whether we see Dallas climb into one of the top spots or Winnipeg move up the ladder, the result of Tuesday's game will likely have a big impact on it.
