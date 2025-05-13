Jets lineup tonight: Winnipeg’s projected lineup for Game 4 against the Dallas Stars | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 13, 2025

On Tuesday, the Winnipeg Jets will look to get back in the win column and even up their second-round series against the Dallas Stars.

After coming up short in Game 1 on Wednesday despite having home ice advantage, the Jets bounced back with a shutout victory in Game 2 (Friday), sending the series to Dallas all tied up at one game apiece.

The Stars were able to defend home ice, taking a 2-1 series lead and putting the pressure on Winnipeg heading into Game 4.

With a chance to tie things up before heading back home, the stakes are high for the Jets.

Winnipeg Jets projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Gabriel Vilardi Nikolaj Ehlers - Vladislav Namestnikov - Cole Perfetti Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton Brandon Tanev - Morgan Barron - Alex Iafallo

Defense

Josh Morrissey - Dylan Demelo Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk Haydn Fleury - Colin Miller

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck Eric Comrie

Powerplay

Gabriel Vilardi, Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor Nino Niederreiter, Vladislav Namestnikov, Alex Iafallo, Neal Pionk, Cole Perfetti

Penalty kill

Adam Lowry, Alex Iafallo, Dylan Samberg, Neal Pionk Dominic Toninato, Brandon Tanev, Dylan Demelo, Luke Schenn

Latest Stanley Cup betting odds ahead of Game 4 between the Jets and the Stars

Heading into Tuesday's game, fans are backing the Stars to not only get the win in Game 4 but also the series.

On FanDuel, the Edmonton Oilers are the favorites to lift the Stanley Cup Trophy, with the Carolina Hurricanes behind them in second place, followed by Dallas.

Meanwhile, the reigning Stanley Cup champs, the Florida Panthers, are fourth, ahead of Toronto, Winnipeg, Vegas and Washington.

Here are the latest FanDuel betting odds:

Stanley Cup betting odds

Edmonton Oilers: +280

Carolina Hurricanes: +320

Dallas Stars: +340

Florida Panthers: +410

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1000

Winnipeg Jets: +1700

Vegas Golden Knights: +2600

Washington Capitals: +7000

Whether we see Dallas climb into one of the top spots or Winnipeg move up the ladder, the result of Tuesday's game will likely have a big impact on it.

