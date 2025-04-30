Jets lineup tonight: Winnipeg’s projected lineup for Game 5 against the St. Louis Blues | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 30, 2025

Tonight, the Winnipeg Jets will look to take the lead in their first-round series with the St. Louis Blues. Throughout the series, the two teams have battled back and forth, with the Jets winning Games 1 and 2 at home before giving up Games 3 and 4 on the road.

Ahead of Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series, the team will have some added help as Gabriel Vilardi is set to return to the ice for the first time since late March.

Vilardi's return, of course, couldn't come at a better time for Winnipeg as the team looks to win Game 5 at home in order to set up a potential closeout game on Friday in St. Louis.

Winnipeg Jets projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Gabriel Vilardi Alex Iafallo - Vladislav Namestnikov - Cole Perfetti Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton Brandon Tanev - Morgan Barron - Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Defense

Josh Morrissey - Dylan Demelo Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk Logan Stanley - Luke Schenn

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck Eric Comrie

Powerplay

Gabriel Vilardi, Mark Scheifele, Cole Perfetti, Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor Nino Niederreiter, Vladislav Namestnikov, Mason Appleton, Alex Iafallo, Neal Pionk

Penalty Kill

Adam Lowry, Alex Iafallo, Dylan Samberg, Neal Pionk Brandon Tanev, Kyle Connor, Dylan Demelo, Luke Schenn

Odds for tonight's game between the Jets and the Blues

Bettors seem to be backing the Jets to get the win on their home ice.

Throughout the regular season, Winnipeg posted a 30-7-4 record at home, while St. Louis posted a 20-16-5 record on the road.

With that in mind, the Jets are currently -178 favorites on FanDuel, while the Blues are +146 underdogs. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Winnipeg is a -180 favorite, while St. Louis is a +150 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $180 bet on Winnipeg as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the other hand, a $100 bet on the Blues as the underdogs could win $150 on top of the original bet if the team is able to take Game 5 on the road.

Following tonight's action in Winnipeg, the series will head back to St. Louis for what could wind up being a closeout Game 6 on Friday.

