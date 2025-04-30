  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Winnipeg Jets
  • Jets lineup tonight: Winnipeg’s projected lineup for Game 5 against the St. Louis Blues | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 30, 2025

Jets lineup tonight: Winnipeg’s projected lineup for Game 5 against the St. Louis Blues | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 30, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 30, 2025 15:27 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Winnipeg Jets' projected lines for tonight's game against the St. Louis Blues (Image credit: Imagn)

Tonight, the Winnipeg Jets will look to take the lead in their first-round series with the St. Louis Blues. Throughout the series, the two teams have battled back and forth, with the Jets winning Games 1 and 2 at home before giving up Games 3 and 4 on the road.

Ad

Ahead of Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series, the team will have some added help as Gabriel Vilardi is set to return to the ice for the first time since late March.

Vilardi's return, of course, couldn't come at a better time for Winnipeg as the team looks to win Game 5 at home in order to set up a potential closeout game on Friday in St. Louis.

Winnipeg Jets projected lines

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Gabriel Vilardi
  2. Alex Iafallo - Vladislav Namestnikov - Cole Perfetti
  3. Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
  4. Brandon Tanev - Morgan Barron - Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Defense

  1. Josh Morrissey - Dylan Demelo
  2. Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk
  3. Logan Stanley - Luke Schenn

Goalies

  1. Connor Hellebuyck
  2. Eric Comrie

Powerplay

  1. Gabriel Vilardi, Mark Scheifele, Cole Perfetti, Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor
  2. Nino Niederreiter, Vladislav Namestnikov, Mason Appleton, Alex Iafallo, Neal Pionk
Ad

Penalty Kill

  1. Adam Lowry, Alex Iafallo, Dylan Samberg, Neal Pionk
  2. Brandon Tanev, Kyle Connor, Dylan Demelo, Luke Schenn

Odds for tonight's game between the Jets and the Blues

Bettors seem to be backing the Jets to get the win on their home ice.

Throughout the regular season, Winnipeg posted a 30-7-4 record at home, while St. Louis posted a 20-16-5 record on the road.

Ad

With that in mind, the Jets are currently -178 favorites on FanDuel, while the Blues are +146 underdogs. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Winnipeg is a -180 favorite, while St. Louis is a +150 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $180 bet on Winnipeg as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the other hand, a $100 bet on the Blues as the underdogs could win $150 on top of the original bet if the team is able to take Game 5 on the road.

Following tonight's action in Winnipeg, the series will head back to St. Louis for what could wind up being a closeout Game 6 on Friday.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications