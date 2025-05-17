Jets lineup tonight: Winnipeg’s projected lineup for Game 6 against the Dallas Stars | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 17, 2025

Tonight, the Winnipeg Jets will look to defend home ice and force a Game 7 when they collide with the Dallas Stars. After going down 3-1 in the series, Winnipeg battled back, winning Game 5 at home on Thursday to send the series back to Dallas for Game 6 tonight.

Following the win, Winnipeg netminder Connor Hellebuyck, who stopped all 22 of Dallas' shots on goal, said that the team will have to stand tall against the Stars' inevitable push-back as they look to close out the series.

Throughout NHL history, only 32 of the 354 teams that have gone down 3-1 in a playoff series have been able to come back. Winnipeg, which finished the regular season with the best record in the Western Conference, is now vying to be the 33rd.

Winnipeg Jets projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Gabriel Vilardi Nikolaj Ehlers - Vladislav Namestnikov - Cole Perfetti Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton Brandon Tanev - Morgan Barron - Alex Iafallo

Defense

Josh Morrissey - Dylan Demelo Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk Haydn Fleury - Luke Schenn

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck Eric Comrie

Powerplay

Gabriel Vilardi, Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissy, Kyle Connor Nino Niederreiter, Vladislav Namestnikov, Alex Iafallo, Neal Pionk, Cole Perfetti

Penalty Kill

Adam Lowry, Alex Iafallo, Dylan Samberg, Neal Pionk Dominick Toninato, Brandon Tanev, Dylan Demelo, Luke Schenn

Odds for tonight's game between the Jets and the Stars

Heading into a pivotal Game 6 tonight in Dallas, bookmakers seem to be backing the Stars to get the job done, with the team sitting as slight betting favorites on most major sportsbooks.

Currently, on FanDuel, Dallas is a -154 favorite while on the flip side, Winnipeg is a +128 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Dallas is a -155 favorite while Winnipeg is a +130 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings betting lines, it would take a $154 bet on the Stars as the favorites to win $100. On the other hand, a $100 bet on the Jets could win $128.

Note: Payout figures only reflect profit, and don't reflect winning back the original bet.

Following Game 6 tonight, a tentative Game 7 is scheduled for Monday in Winnipeg if one is necessary.

