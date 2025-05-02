  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Winnipeg Jets
  • Jets lineup tonight: Winnipeg’s projected lineup for Game 6 against the St. Louis Blues | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, May 2, 2025

Jets lineup tonight: Winnipeg’s projected lineup for Game 6 against the St. Louis Blues | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, May 2, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified May 02, 2025 14:36 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Winnipeg Jets projected lines for tonight's game against the St. Louis Blues (Credits: IMAGN)

The Winnipeg Jets will look to close out their first-round series against the St. Louis Blues on the road on Friday. After defending home ice and taking a 2-0 series lead thanks to a 5-3 win in Game 1, and a 2-1 win in Game 2, the Jets then dropped games three and four on the road, sending the series back to Winnipeg tied 2-2.

Ad

There, the team was able to take a 3-2 series lead thanks to a 5-3 win on Wednesday, sending the series back to St. Louis for Game 6 tonight.

Now, with a chance to close out the series and punch their ticket to a second-round matchup with the winner of the Dallas Stars-Colorado Avalanche series, the pressure is on as the Blues look to defend home ice and force a Game 7.

Winnipeg Jets projected lines

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Kyle Connor - Vladislav Namestnikov - Gabriel Vilardi
  2. Alex Iafallo - Adam Lowry - Cole Perfetti
  3. Nino Niederreiter - Morgan Barron - Mason Appleton
  4. Brandon Tanev - David Gustafsson - Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Defense

  1. Josh Morrissey - Dylan Demelo
  2. Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk
  3. Logan Stanley - Luke Schenn

Goalies

  1. Connor Hellebuyck
  2. Eric Comrie

Powerplay

  1. Gabriel Vilardi, Vladislav Namestnikov, Cole Perfetti, Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor
  2. Nino Niederreiter, Morgan Barron, Mason Appleton, Alex Iafallo, Neal Pionk
Ad

Penalty Kill

  1. Adam Lowry, Alex Iafallo, Dylan Samberg, Neal Pionk
  2. Brandon Tanev, Kyle Connor, Dylan Demelo, Luke Schenn

Winnipeg Jets slip in the latest Stanley Cup betting odds ahead of Game 6

Heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Winnipeg finished the regular season as the No. 1 team in the Western Conference standings. They posted a 56-22-4 record that saw them rack up 116 points.

Ad

Despite that, and the fact that the team had previously been tied for No. 6 in the live Stanley Cup betting odds, after a Game 5 win at home, the team wound up slipping.

Now, according to FanDuel, Winnipeg is tied for No. 7 alongside the Washington Capitals, ahead of only the Stars and the Blues.

Below you can see the latest Stanley Cup betting odds from FanDuel:

  • Florida Panthers: +410
  • Carolina Hurricanes: +450
  • Edmonton Oilers: +500
  • Vegas Golden Knights: +700
  • Colorado Avalanche: +750
  • Toronto Maple Leafs: +950
  • Washington Capitals: +110
  • Winnipeg Jets: +1100
  • Dallas Stars: +1200
  • St. Louis Blues: +6500

Depending on how things play out in Game 6 tonight, we're likely to see some changes to the betting odds over the coming days.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications