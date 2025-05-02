Jets lineup tonight: Winnipeg’s projected lineup for Game 6 against the St. Louis Blues | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, May 2, 2025

The Winnipeg Jets will look to close out their first-round series against the St. Louis Blues on the road on Friday. After defending home ice and taking a 2-0 series lead thanks to a 5-3 win in Game 1, and a 2-1 win in Game 2, the Jets then dropped games three and four on the road, sending the series back to Winnipeg tied 2-2.

Ad

There, the team was able to take a 3-2 series lead thanks to a 5-3 win on Wednesday, sending the series back to St. Louis for Game 6 tonight.

Now, with a chance to close out the series and punch their ticket to a second-round matchup with the winner of the Dallas Stars-Colorado Avalanche series, the pressure is on as the Blues look to defend home ice and force a Game 7.

Winnipeg Jets projected lines

Ad

Trending

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Vladislav Namestnikov - Gabriel Vilardi Alex Iafallo - Adam Lowry - Cole Perfetti Nino Niederreiter - Morgan Barron - Mason Appleton Brandon Tanev - David Gustafsson - Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Defense

Josh Morrissey - Dylan Demelo Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk Logan Stanley - Luke Schenn

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck Eric Comrie

Powerplay

Gabriel Vilardi, Vladislav Namestnikov, Cole Perfetti, Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor Nino Niederreiter, Morgan Barron, Mason Appleton, Alex Iafallo, Neal Pionk

Ad

Penalty Kill

Adam Lowry, Alex Iafallo, Dylan Samberg, Neal Pionk Brandon Tanev, Kyle Connor, Dylan Demelo, Luke Schenn

Winnipeg Jets slip in the latest Stanley Cup betting odds ahead of Game 6

Heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Winnipeg finished the regular season as the No. 1 team in the Western Conference standings. They posted a 56-22-4 record that saw them rack up 116 points.

Ad

Despite that, and the fact that the team had previously been tied for No. 6 in the live Stanley Cup betting odds, after a Game 5 win at home, the team wound up slipping.

Now, according to FanDuel, Winnipeg is tied for No. 7 alongside the Washington Capitals, ahead of only the Stars and the Blues.

Below you can see the latest Stanley Cup betting odds from FanDuel:

Florida Panthers: +410

Carolina Hurricanes: +450

Edmonton Oilers: +500

Vegas Golden Knights: +700

Colorado Avalanche: +750

Toronto Maple Leafs: +950

Washington Capitals: +110

Winnipeg Jets: +1100

Dallas Stars: +1200

St. Louis Blues: +6500

Depending on how things play out in Game 6 tonight, we're likely to see some changes to the betting odds over the coming days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama