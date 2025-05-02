Jets lineup tonight: Winnipeg’s projected lineup for Game 6 against the St. Louis Blues | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, May 2, 2025

The Winnipeg Jets will look to close out their first-round series against the St. Louis Blues on the road on Friday. After defending home ice and taking a 2-0 series lead thanks to a 5-3 win in Game 1, and a 2-1 win in Game 2, the Jets then dropped games three and four on the road, sending the series back to Winnipeg tied 2-2.
There, the team was able to take a 3-2 series lead thanks to a 5-3 win on Wednesday, sending the series back to St. Louis for Game 6 tonight.
Now, with a chance to close out the series and punch their ticket to a second-round matchup with the winner of the Dallas Stars-Colorado Avalanche series, the pressure is on as the Blues look to defend home ice and force a Game 7.
Winnipeg Jets projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Kyle Connor - Vladislav Namestnikov - Gabriel Vilardi
- Alex Iafallo - Adam Lowry - Cole Perfetti
- Nino Niederreiter - Morgan Barron - Mason Appleton
- Brandon Tanev - David Gustafsson - Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Defense
- Josh Morrissey - Dylan Demelo
- Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk
- Logan Stanley - Luke Schenn
Goalies
- Connor Hellebuyck
- Eric Comrie
Powerplay
- Gabriel Vilardi, Vladislav Namestnikov, Cole Perfetti, Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor
- Nino Niederreiter, Morgan Barron, Mason Appleton, Alex Iafallo, Neal Pionk
Penalty Kill
- Adam Lowry, Alex Iafallo, Dylan Samberg, Neal Pionk
- Brandon Tanev, Kyle Connor, Dylan Demelo, Luke Schenn
Winnipeg Jets slip in the latest Stanley Cup betting odds ahead of Game 6
Heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Winnipeg finished the regular season as the No. 1 team in the Western Conference standings. They posted a 56-22-4 record that saw them rack up 116 points.
Despite that, and the fact that the team had previously been tied for No. 6 in the live Stanley Cup betting odds, after a Game 5 win at home, the team wound up slipping.
Now, according to FanDuel, Winnipeg is tied for No. 7 alongside the Washington Capitals, ahead of only the Stars and the Blues.
Below you can see the latest Stanley Cup betting odds from FanDuel:
- Florida Panthers: +410
- Carolina Hurricanes: +450
- Edmonton Oilers: +500
- Vegas Golden Knights: +700
- Colorado Avalanche: +750
- Toronto Maple Leafs: +950
- Washington Capitals: +110
- Winnipeg Jets: +1100
- Dallas Stars: +1200
- St. Louis Blues: +6500
Depending on how things play out in Game 6 tonight, we're likely to see some changes to the betting odds over the coming days.
