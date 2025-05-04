Jets lineup tonight: Winnipeg’s projected lineup for Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, May 4, 2025

Tonight, the Winnipeg Jets will look to close out their first-round series against the St. Louis Blues at home.
After the Jets jumped out to a 2-0 series lead, the Blues tied things up at home. Since then, both sides have defended home ice, with the Jets winning Game 5 and the Blues winning Game 6.
Now, both teams will have a chance to pick up a big Game 7 win and advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
For Winnipeg, the big question heading into tonight's game is whether Connor Hellebuyck can rise to the occasion and perform the way he did during the regular season after being pulled for the third time in three games, amid a game where he stopped 18 of a possible 23 shots.
Winnipeg Jets projected lines
Notes: Lines are subject to change
Forwards
- Kyle Connor - Vladislav Namestnikov - Gabriel Vilardi
- Nikolaj Ehlers - Adam Lowry - Cole Perfetti
- Nino Niederreiter - Morgan Barron - Mason Appleton
- Brandon Tanev - Dominic Toninato - Alex Iafallo
Defense
- Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
- Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk
- Logan Stanley - Luke Schenn
Goalies
- Connor Hellebuyck
- Eric Comrie
Powerplay
- Gabriel Vilardi, Cole Perfetti, Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor
- Nino Niederreiter, Vladislav Namestnikov, Mason Appleton, Alex Iafallo, Neal Pionk
Penalty Kill
- Adam Lowry, Alex Iafallo, Dylan Samberg, Neal Pionk
- Dominic Toninato, Brandon Tanev, Dylan DeMelo, Luke Schenn
Looking at the odds for tonight's closeout game between the Jets and the Blues
Heading into tonight's closeout game between the Blues and the Jets, fans are seemingly backing Winnipeg to get the job done at home.
Throughout the regular season, Winnipeg posted a 30-7-4 record at home, while on the flip side, St. Louis has posted a 20-16-5 record on the road.
On FanDuel, Winnipeg is sitting as a -154 favorite, while on the flip side, St. Louis is a +128 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Winnipeg is sitting as -155 favorites while the Blues are +130 underdogs.
Based on the latest FanDuel lines, it would take a $154 bet on Winnipeg as the favorites to win $100 on top of the original bet. On the other hand, a $100 bet on St. Louis as the underdogs could win $128 on top of the original bet if the Blues win tonight.
