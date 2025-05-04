Jets lineup tonight: Winnipeg’s projected lineup for Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, May 4, 2025

Tonight, the Winnipeg Jets will look to close out their first-round series against the St. Louis Blues at home.

Ad

After the Jets jumped out to a 2-0 series lead, the Blues tied things up at home. Since then, both sides have defended home ice, with the Jets winning Game 5 and the Blues winning Game 6.

Now, both teams will have a chance to pick up a big Game 7 win and advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

For Winnipeg, the big question heading into tonight's game is whether Connor Hellebuyck can rise to the occasion and perform the way he did during the regular season after being pulled for the third time in three games, amid a game where he stopped 18 of a possible 23 shots.

Ad

Trending

Winnipeg Jets projected lines

Notes: Lines are subject to change

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Vladislav Namestnikov - Gabriel Vilardi Nikolaj Ehlers - Adam Lowry - Cole Perfetti Nino Niederreiter - Morgan Barron - Mason Appleton Brandon Tanev - Dominic Toninato - Alex Iafallo

Defense

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk Logan Stanley - Luke Schenn

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck Eric Comrie

Powerplay

Gabriel Vilardi, Cole Perfetti, Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor Nino Niederreiter, Vladislav Namestnikov, Mason Appleton, Alex Iafallo, Neal Pionk

Ad

Penalty Kill

Adam Lowry, Alex Iafallo, Dylan Samberg, Neal Pionk Dominic Toninato, Brandon Tanev, Dylan DeMelo, Luke Schenn

Looking at the odds for tonight's closeout game between the Jets and the Blues

Heading into tonight's closeout game between the Blues and the Jets, fans are seemingly backing Winnipeg to get the job done at home.

Throughout the regular season, Winnipeg posted a 30-7-4 record at home, while on the flip side, St. Louis has posted a 20-16-5 record on the road.

Ad

On FanDuel, Winnipeg is sitting as a -154 favorite, while on the flip side, St. Louis is a +128 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Winnipeg is sitting as -155 favorites while the Blues are +130 underdogs.

Based on the latest FanDuel lines, it would take a $154 bet on Winnipeg as the favorites to win $100 on top of the original bet. On the other hand, a $100 bet on St. Louis as the underdogs could win $128 on top of the original bet if the Blues win tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama