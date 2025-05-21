John Tavares free agency landing spots: Top 5 potential destinations for ex-Leafs captain owing to murky future in Toronto ft. Pittsburgh Penguins

Following the Maple Leafs' elimination from the 205 Stanley Cup playoffs, speculation has gone into overdrive regarding John Tavares’ future in Toronto.

Tavares has been adamant about his desire to stay with the Maple Leafs. He’s reiterated on several occasions how being with his hometown team is something he’d rather pursue instead of going elsewhere, potentially for more money.

However, with the team’s playoff futility on display each season, the club’s management could choose to cut ties with the 34-year-old impending free agent.

If that’s the case, John Tavares will need to find a new home this summer. So, here are the top five landing spots for the Toronto Maple Leafs' former captain if he leaves town.

Top five potential destinations for former Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares

#5 Montreal Canadiens

A younger team like the Canadiens would use a solid veteran presence - Source: Imagn

Rumblings have surfaced about John Tavares being a good fit for the Montreal Canadiens. While he certainly would add a solid, experienced center in what is essentially a young core, the organization may balk at a long-term deal.

If the Habs and Tavares can find a middle ground, adding the veteran center could be the boost the team needs to take the next step on their quest to return to relevance.

#4 Buffalo Sabres

A team like the Buffalo Sabres could be desperate enough to throw a long-term deal at Tavares to get a high-end top-six forward to solidify its core.

While Tavares may not be necessarily chasing a substantial dollar amount, he would be enticed to try to get the longest deal possible at his age. That’s where Buffalo, looking to make a splash, could go off the deep end and bring Tavares in on a six-year deal.

#3 Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are another rebuilding team that could benefit from more veteran leadership - Source: Imagn

The Chicago Blackhawks are in the market for solid veterans to insulate Connor Bedard as he continues to develop into a franchise player. As such, Tavares could be an intriguing option in the Windy City.

The Blackhawks don’t have much cap space to splurge on John Tavares. But if the team agrees on a longer-term deal, they could get the AAV down to a reasonable point for their current cap limitation.

While the Blackhawks as still a long way from being contenders, Tavares could be a piece that accelerates their path toward relevance.

#2 Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings will be looking to upgrade their lineup as much as possible to get past the first round after yet another defeat at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers.

Tavares could become a valuable piece to help the club get over the hump and back into another long playoff run given his consistency and experience. The Kings may need to get a little creative to fit Tavares’ contract under the cap but could make it work.

#1 Pittsburgh Penguins

Kyle Dubas' relationship with Tavares could be a key factor in bringing the free agent to Pittsburgh - Source: Imagn

The most evident connection between John Tavares and the Pittsburgh Penguins is GM Kyle Dubas. Dubas was instrumental in bringing Tavares to Toronto. Plus, there’s a known relationship there that could resume now that John Tavares is a free agent.

The Penguins will be looking to retool this season as Evgeni Malkin has announced that next season will be his last and Sidney Crosby is likely nearing the end.

With Crosby and Malkin eventually leaving, the Penguins will need a veteran player to lead the transition into what seems like an evitable rebuild. In the meantime, Dubas and the Penguins could be looking to bank on one more playoff push before Malkin and Crosby hang up their skates for good.

