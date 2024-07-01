Jonathan Marchessault landing spots: Top free agency destinations for former Conn Smythe winner

Forward Jonathan Marchessault is expected to become a free agent on July 1, The Hockey News reports. Contract extension talks failed to materialize between Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights, with Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon stating per The Hockey News:

"We’ll talk again on Monday."

Monday means July 1, after the official start of free agency. While McCrimmon’s comments don't rule out Jonathan Marchessault’s return to Vegas, it seems doubtful that Vegas can make a deal work, given the club only has $1.85 million in cap space.

With that in mind, there are three potential landing spots for Jonathan Marchessault.

Top three landing spots for Jonathan Marchessault

#3 Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to replace Jake Guentzel following his departure from the club. The Canes traded Guentzel’s rights to the Tampa Bay Lightning over the weekend, signaling the Canes don't expect to re-sign Guentzel.

As such, the Canes will look to fill the void left by Guentzel. Jonathan Marchessault could be an interesting option. He could fit into the Canes’ top line with captain Sasha Barkov, giving that top line a 40-goal scorer to complement the team’s elite defensive play.

The Hurricanes could make a contract for Marchessault work, as they have a little over $26 million in cap space. A deal in the $5-6 million range could be a good fit for both sides.

#2 Utah Hockey Club

Utah made a splash by acquiring Mikhail Sergachev from the Lightning and extended top-pairing defenseman Sean Durzi.

Following the big moves, the Utah Hockey Club still has close to $17 million in cap space. So, why not add a top-end forward like Jonathan Marchessault?

Utah’s ownership is clearly looking to build a contender from the start. As such, adding a proven goal scorer like Marchessault gives Utah a highly dangerous weapon on its top line.

Plus, adding a player like Marchessault improves the team’s visibility as it looks to establish itself in a brand-new market for the NHL.

#1 New Jersey Devils

The Devils are pulling out all the stops this offseason. After acquiring Jacob Markstrom, they want to ensure they enter the postseason picture in the Eastern Conference. Adding Marchessault gives the Devils a highly talented player who could complement their top six.

Given the youth in New Jersey, Marchessault would balance the roster with veteran leadership and offensive talent. With a little over $19 million in cap space, the Devils could make a play for Marchessault.

A four-year deal at around $6 million could make Marchessault’s addition work in New Jersey.

