Knies' game-winner, Stolarz’s 29 saves and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs clinched playoff spot with 3-2 over Florida Panthers 

The Toronto Maple Leafs clinched a playoff spot on Wednesday night with a tight 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena. The Leafs improved to 4-0-1 in their last five, opening up a three-point lead on the Tampa Bay Lightning for first place in the Atlantic Division.

John Tavares, Mitch Marner and Matthew Knies scored on the night for the Maple Leafs. Gustav Forsling opened the scoring for the Panthers, with Sam Reinhart adding a power play goal to make it a one-goal game late in the third period.

Here’s a closer look at three reasons why the Toronto Maple Leafs clinched a playoff berth with their win over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night.

3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs won 3-2 over Florida Panthers

#3. Mitch Marner’s two-point night

Toronto's leading scorer Mitch Marner added to his team's lead with a goal and an assist on the night. Marner scored the go-ahead goal at the 10:50 mark of the third period on a beautiful one-time from the top of the slot.

Here’s a look at the goal:

The scramble in front of the Panthers’ net left Marner alone in front of the net, allowing him to bury the pass from Auston Matthews. Marner is now up to 93 points, firmly entrenched in the league’s top five in scoring.

Marner got the game’s second star on Wednesday night.

#2. Stolarz’s 29 saves

Anthony Stolarz was money in the bank for the Maple Leafs on Wednesday night. He faced 31 shots, stopping 29 of them en route to his 18th win of the season. Stolarz continues to provide the Leafs with excellent goaltending. He made key saves when the team needed him to do so.

Stolarz’s strong outing on Wednesday night against the Panthers earned him the game’s first star.

#1. Knies game-winner

Matthew Knies has been a revelation for the Leafs this season. The 22-year-old entered the season hoping to improve on his 15-goal campaign from last season. On Wednesday night, Knies got his 26th of the season to give the Leafs a 3-1 lead.

Here’s a look at the tally:

The goal was a huge insurance marker as it turned out to be the game-winner following Sam Reihart’s goal with less than three minutes to go in the third period. For his efforts, Knies earned the game’s third star.

The Leafs will be off until Saturday night when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets next at Scotiabank Arena, hoping to grab a stranglehold on the Atlantic Division lead.

