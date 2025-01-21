Knies scores twice, perfect PP, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs won 5-3 over Tampa Bay Lightning

The Toronto Maple Leafs held off the Tampa Bay Lightning, notching a big 5-3 win on Monday Night at Scotiabank Arena. Matthew Knies scored twice for the Leafs, setting a career-high in goals with 18.

Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Mitch Marner (EN) got the other tallies for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, Nick Paul had two goals of his own, with Darren Raddysh getting the other goal for the Bolts.

So, here’s a look at the three key reasons why the Toronto Maple Leafs won over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night.

3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs won over Tampa Bay Lightning

#3 The core strikes

Trending

Captain Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner all scored for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Bolts.

The Leafs’ top players scoring was crucial as the club has had issues with depth scoring. But with the core lighting the lamp, the need for depth scoring becomes much less significant.

In the end, Matthews ended the night with a goal and an assist, earning him the game’s third star. Marner registered one goal and two assists, getting the game’s second star.

#2 Perfect power play

The Toronto Maple Leafs made the most of their chances with the man advantage. The Leafs got one chance and promptly made the Tampa Bay Lightning pay. Matthew Knies scored to make the game 4-2.

Knies’ power play tally would prove to be the game-winner as the Lightning got one more goal to make the game close. However, the Leafs were able to hold on and take home the two points.

It’s worth pointing out that Knies has become a key piece of the Maple Leafs’ power play as he’s provided a strong net front presence while helping move the puck around the ice.

Moving forward, the Maple Leafs will be looking to continue improving their power play performance, especially with the team loaded with talent.

#1 Knies scores twice

Matthew Knies was the story of the night, scoring two goals. He got his first of the night late in the second period to give the Leafs a 3-1 lead heading into the second intermission.

Then, Knies’ power play goal came roughly two minutes after Darren Raddysh had brought the Lightning to within one, making the game 3-2.

In the end, Knies ended the game with two goals and one assist, earning the game’s first star. He skated in nearly 20 minutes over 25 shifts.

The Leafs will be off on Tuesday before taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback