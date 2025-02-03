Konecny, Couturier shut down, Ersson outing wasted, and more: 3 reasons why Philadelphia Flyers were shut out 2-0 by Colorado Avalanche

The Philadelphia Flyers dropped their third-straight game, getting shut out 2-0 at the hands of MacKenzie Blackwood and the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday evening at Ball Arena. With the loss, the Flyers are in a three-way tie with the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers for last place in the Metro Division.

Samuel Girard opened the scoring for the Colorado Avalanche at 8:33 of the second period, with Nathan MacKinnon adding a power play goal late in the second. Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson made 30 saves in the losing effort.

So, let’s take a look at the three main reasons why the Philadelphia Flyers were shut out 2-0 by the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday evening at Ball Arena.

3 reasons why Philadelphia Flyers were shut out by Colorado Avalanche

#3 Bad special teams play

Trending

The Philadelphia Flyers’ special teams didn’t have the best of games. First, the club failed to score in its only power play opportunity. A slashing call against Miles Wood gave the Flyers a chance to cut the lead in half midway through the third period.

However, the Flyers failed to score and could not get on the board against a dominant Blackwood and Avalanche offense.

The Flyers’ penalty kill also had a subpar game, going 1-for-2. The power play surrendered to Nathan MacKinnon was the insurance goal the Avalanche needed to lock the game down in the third period. Had the Flyers killed off the penalty, they might have had a chance to get back into the game.

They didn’t and lost a tough game on the road.

#2 Ersson outing wasted

The Philadelphia Flyers wasted a solid outing by starting netminder Samuel Ersson. With the Flyers outshot 32-24, Ersson kept the Flyers in the game. Unfortunately, his team was unable to score, failing to back him up.

With the relative inconsistency the Flyers have faced in the crease this season, getting a good performance from Ersson was pivotal. However, it was a shame the Flyers could not take advantage of a good game from their goalie.

#1 Konecny, Couturier shut down

The Flyers’ top offensive players were shut down on Sunday evening. Travis Konecny played over 25 minutes in the game, hitting the ice for 27 shifts. However, Konecny got one shot on goal and did not register on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, team captain Sean Couturier continued his tough season, failing to get anything going on the scoresheet. He failed to register in nearly 18 minutes of ice time. He skated in 24 shifts but was unable to make an impact on the ice.

The Flyers will be back in action on Tuesday night as they take on the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback