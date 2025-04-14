The LA Kings will take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Monday. The puck drop is scheduled at 10 p.m. ET.

The Kings (46-24-9) are all but certain to finish second in the Pacific Division and are entering the matchup winners of six of their last seven games. Meanwhile, the Oilers (47-28-5) are coming off a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday and looking confident heading into the postseason.

LA Kings vs Edmonton Oilers game info

Date: Monday, Apr. 14

Time: 10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton

TV Broadcast: NHLN, Prime, TVAS, FDSNW

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

LA Kings game preview

NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn

The Kings have scored 11 goals in their last two games against the Colorado Avalanche and the Anaheim Ducks. They still have some players sidelined due to injuries but are hoping for their recovery in the coming days.

LA Kings injuries

Drew Doughty and Joel Edmundson are day-to-day while Tanner Jeannot will be out against Edmonton. It will be interesting to see if they'll return in time for the playoffs.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn

The Oilers are on a three-game winning streak and will likely finish third in the Pacific Division. They have 99 points and trailing the Kings by two.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Trent Frederic, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Jake Walman and Troy Stecher are all considered day-to-day. Leon Draisaitl and Mattias Ekholm are out versus LA, while John Klingberg, Evander Kane and Alec Regula are on injured reserve.

Kings and Oilers key players

The attacking duo of Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar have 68 and 65 points this season for the Kings. Winger Kevin Fiala is third on the team with 56 points.

For the Oilers, Leon Draisaitl has recorded 106 points while his attacking partner, Connor McDavid, has 99.

