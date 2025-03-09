Laine absence felt, Dobes outing wasted, and more: 3 reasons why Montreal Canadiens were shutout 1-0 by Calgary Flames

The Montreal Canadiens suffered a tough 1-0 shutout loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Dustin Wolf made 26 saves for the shutout in what turned out to be a hard-fought, tight-checking game.

Ad

Joel Farabee got the game’s lone goal, scoring his 11th of the season from Mikael Backlund and MacKenzie Weegar at the 16:21 mark of the second period. Meanwhile, Jakub Dobes was solid, making 23 of 24 saves in a losing effort.

So, here’s a look at the three key reasons why the Montreal Canadiens were shut out by Calgary Flames:

Three reasons why the Montreal Canadiens were shut out by the Calgary Flames

Ad

Trending

#3 Ineffective power play

The Montreal Canadiens went 0-for-2 with the man advantage. In particular, the Habs got two power play chances in the second period, with one carrying over into the third. Unfortunately, the Canadiens were unable to convert their two chances.

Considering the tight score, a power play goal would have been a difference-maker. It’s worth pointing out that the Canadien got their first power play opportunity early in the second period when the game was scoreless.

Ad

The Flames killed it off, eventually getting a goal from Farabee to go up for good.

#2 Dobes outing wasted

After taking the league by storm in his few starts, Montreal Canadiens rookie netminder Jakub Dobes had been unable to replicate his early success. However, Dobes seemed locked-in against the Flames. He made 23 saves, keeping the Habs in the game.

It was tough to see the Canadiens failing to pick up their goalie against the Flames. Dobes gave the Canadiens a chance to win. The team squandered a good performance, sending the Habs to their second-straight loss.

Ad

#1 Laine absence felt

Patrik Laine wasn't in the lineup against the Flames due to an undisclosed illness. According to Daily Faceoff, he left Friday’s practice and was listed as questionable.

Laine’s absence was significant, as his goal-scoring abilities were sorely missed, especially on the power play. He has been a specialist for the Habs, particularly making use of his deadly one-timer. Laine has had a resurgent season this year, with 24 points in 34 games.

Ad

Unfortunately, Laine has dealt with injuries all season. Hopefully, the Finnish winger will finish the season strong as the Habs emerge from their rebuild.

The Canadiens will be back on the ice on Tuesday night when they visit the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama