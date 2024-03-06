Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid score two points in Edmonton Oilers' OT thriller vs Boston Bruins

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers secured a hard-fought 2-1 overtime victory against the Boston Bruins in a matchup that showcased the talent and resilience of both teams. Leon Draisaitl's clutch overtime goal sealed the win for the Oilers and gave them two valuable points on Tuesday.

The Oilers were able to bounce back after being scoreless for nearly the entire game, with Draisaitl tying up the game with just over a minute and a half remaining in the third period. He stayed hot, with the game-winner in OT as well.

3 takeaways as the Edmonton Oilers create late-game comeback on the road behind Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl's performances

Despite being held off the scoresheet for much of the game, Oilers stars Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid made their presence felt when it mattered most, each tallying two points against one of the top teams in the league. Their offensive contributions were instrumental in propelling the Oilers to victory and demonstrating their ability to perform under pressure against elite competition.

Stuart Skinner delivered a stellar performance in net for the Oilers, electrifying the crowd with his near shutout and 25 saves against a formidable Bruins offense. His exceptional goaltending prowess played a crucial role in keeping the Oilers in the game and ultimately securing the overtime win.

#1 Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid have a two-point night each

Despite being scoreless entering the final minute and change of the game, the Oilers' two stars were able to show up when it mattered. Leon Draisaitl scored both the game-tying and winning goals, with Connor McDavid being the primary apple-getter on each.

Expand Tweet

#2 Stuart Skinner outshines Linus Ullmark in goalie duel

Stuart Skinner's standout performance in net was a key factor in the Oilers' victory, as he made numerous crucial saves to keep the game close and give his team a chance to win in overtime. Skinner was able to keep the Oilers in the game in the early periods and was able to outshine the reigning Vezina winner Linus Ullmark with 25 saves on the night.

Expand Tweet

#3 Pavel Zacha gets another goal

Pavel Zacha was a bright spot for the Bruins, as after his two-goal performance against the Toronto Maple Leafs last night, Zacha put the Bruins' lone goal past Stuart Skinner. Bruins fans can be encouraged by the heightened production from one of the most key depth pieces heading into an important stretch of the season.