Looking back at Florida Panthers' stunning comeback against Bruins in 2023 NHL Playoffs

The 2023 NHL Playoffs witnessed one of the most unforgettable moments as the Florida Panthers staged a stunning comeback against the Boston Bruins in a thrilling Game 7 showdown. The Bruins, the top team in the regular season with a historic 65 wins and a Presidents’ Trophy, were given a surprising fight by the resilient Florida Panthers in round one of the playoffs.

Despite the Bruins' overwhelming regular-season success and a 3-1 series lead against the Panthers, the tide turned dramatically in favor of Florida. For the Panthers, it was not a matter of giving up despite being faced with overwhelming odds. In a nail-biting overtime finale in Boston, the Panthers clinched the 4-3 win, finishing a rare series recovery from a 3-1 deficit.

The enormity of the Panthers' accomplishment was further boosted by facing one of the most powerful opponents in the Bruins, who had scored 43 points more than Florida during the regular season.

The game itself was a rollercoaster of emotions, and the Panthers scored, and then at the end, the Bruins scored three goals in a row. Yet, the Panthers displayed great determination as they tied the game at the end of the regulation period and then went on to win the series in overtime.

Here's a look at the seven-game round-one series for the Florida Panthers:

DATE Home/Away OPP SCORE RECORD Sun 4/30 @ BOS W 4-3 (OT) 4-3 Fri 4/28 vs BOS W 7-5 3-3 Wed 4/26 @ BOS W 4-3 2-3 Sun 4/23 vs BOS L 2-6 1-3 Fri 4/21 vs BOS L 2-4 1-2 Wed 4/19 @ BOS W 6-3 1-1 Mon 4/17 @ BOS L 1-3 0-1

Looking back at the series, the Bruins' early exit was similar to that of the 2018-19 Lightning, who also faced playoff failure despite recording a phenomenal regular season.

However, the Panthers' saga was not limited to their triumph over the Bruins. They continued their streak and made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals. There, they met the Vegas Golden Knights. Though they failed to win the championship (losing 4-1), their run to the playoffs was full of gritty play.

The NHL 2023-24 postseason is here, with both the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins back in the playoffs for another year. As the Bruins have a 3-1 lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Panthers proceed to the next round, the possibility of a rematch between the Panthers and the Bruins is open on the ice, and there is a chance of redemption for both teams.

Boston Bruins on the brink of facing Florida Panthers

Brad Marchand set a Boston playoff goals record with his 56th, leading the Bruins to a 3-1 Game 4 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Marchand also assisted, while James van Riemsdyk and David Pastrnak scored. Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves as Boston took a 3-0 lead early on.

Auston Matthews sat out due to illness, and William Nylander returned for Toronto. Mitchell Marner scored for the Leafs, snapping his five-game goal drought. The Bruins' tight defense frustrated Toronto, which faced growing tension on the bench. Boston aims to clinch the series at home, continuing its historical rivalry with the Maple Leafs.

If Boston clinches Game 5 at home on Tuesday, it will move on to face the Florida Panthers.