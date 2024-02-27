Los Angeles Kings vs Calgary Flames: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 27, 2024

The Los Angeles Kings are on the road to play the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Los Angeles Kings vs Calgary Flames preview

The Los Angeles Kings are 29-18-10 and in seventh place in the West. The Kings are coming off a 4-2 road loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday after defeating the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Saturday, as LA is 2-2 in their last four.

The Kings have been led by Adrian Kempe who has 51 points, Kevin Fiala has 47 points, Anze Kopitar has 46 points, Quinton Byfield has 42 points, and Trevor Moore has 37 points.

The Calgary Flames, meanwhile, are 28-25-5 and in 11th place in the Western Confernece. They are on a three-game winning streak and coming off a 6-3 road win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (having beaten the Boston Bruins and Winnipeg Jets prior to that).

The Flames have been led by Nazem Kadri who has 51 points. He is followed by Blake Coleman with 45 points, Yegor Sharangovich's 38 points, Jonathan Huberdeau's 36 points. Then on the list comes Noah Hanifin with and MacKenzie Weager both on 33 points.

Kings vs Flames: Head-to-head & key numbers

Calgary is 129-96-21-9 all-time against LA.

The Kings are averaging 3.07 goals per game which ranks 18th.

Calgary is 14-13-1 with a -4 goal differential.

LA is allowing 2.63 goals per game which ranks third.

The Flames are averaging 3.12 goals per game which ranks 16th.

The Kings are 18-7-4 with a +17 goal differential on the road.

Calgary is allowing 3.07 goals per game which ranks 16th.

Kings vs Flames: Odds & Prediction

The Los Angeles Kings are -105 while the Calgary Flames are -115, with the over/under set at six goals.

The oddsmakers have this game as a pick'em as it should be close, but with LA on the second-half of the back-to-back, this is a good spot to take Calgary at a good price. The Flames are playing well as of late and should continue their win streak here.

Prediction: Flames 4, Kings 3.

Flames vs Kings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Calgary to win -115.

Tip 2: Over 6 goals -105.

Tip 3: Kevin Fiala over 2.5 shots on goal -125.

Tip 4: Anze Kopitar over 0.5 points -145.

