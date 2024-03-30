Los Angeles Kings vs Calgary Flames: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 30th 2024

The Los Angeles Kings (38-23-11) are eighth in the Western Conference. They visit the twelfth-placed Calgary Flames (33-34-5) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN, CBC, CITY and KCAL.

Los Angeles lost 4-1 to the Edmonton Oilers in its last road game on Thursday, while Calgary lost its road game on the same day, 5-3, to the St. Louis Blues.

Los Angeles Kings vs Calgary Flames: Game Preview

The LA Kings scored 3.08 goals and conceded 2.56 goals per game, while their power play success rate is 21.9%.

Trevor Moore leads the team with 26 goals and 23 assists, while Kevin Fiala has contributed 24 goals and 39 assists. Anze Kopitar has provided 24 goals and 40 assists. Adrian Kempe has 22 goals and 41 assists.

Cam Talbot has a 23-17-6 record in goal, with a 2.44 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916.

Meanwhile, the Flames have scored 3.06 goals per game and conceded 3.22, while their power play success rate is 14.9%.

Blake Coleman is their top scorer with 28 goals, 23 assists and 51 points. He has been complemented well by Yegor Sharangovich, with 28 goals and 23 assists. Nazem Kadri has contributed 23 goals and 38 assists, while Jonathan Huberdeau has 34 assists.

Jacob Markstrom holds a 22-19-2 record in goal, with a 2.70 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.

Los Angeles Kings vs Calgary Flames: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 256 times.

The LA Kings are 105-121-21-9 against the Flames.

In faceoffs, the Flames have a 49.5% win rate, while the LA Kings have a 50.3% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Flames have an 82.7% success rate, while the LA Kings are at 85.4%.

Los Angeles Kings vs Calgary Flames: Odds and prediction

This season, Los Angeles has won 27 of 47 games as the odds favorite and 14 of 24 games with odds less than -160, giving them a 61.5% chance of victory here.

Meanwhile, the Flames have been the underdogs 39 times and have had 18 upsets. However, Calgary has gone 4-9 when odds list it at +134 or longer, giving the team a 42.7% chance to win this contest.

Prediction: LA Kings 4 - 2 Flames

Los Angeles Kings vs Calgary Flames: Betting tips

Tip 1: LA Kings to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Kevin Fiala to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Adrian Kempe to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Flames to beat the spread: No.

