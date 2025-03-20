  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Chicago Blackhawks
  • Los Angeles Kings vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 20, 2025

Los Angeles Kings vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 20, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 20, 2025 18:35 GMT
NHL: Seattle Kraken at Chicago Blackhawks - Source: Imagn
Los Angeles Kings vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 20, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Kings are on the road to play the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles (36-21-9) is coming off a 3-1 loss to Minnesota. Chicago (20-39-9) is coming off a 6-2 loss to Seattle.

Ad

Kings vs Blackhawks: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Los Angeles is 95-91-17-8 all-time against Chicago
  • The Kings are averaging 2.8 goals per game
  • Chicago is 13-16-4 at home
  • LA is allowing 2.56 goals per game
  • The Blackhawks are averaging 2.69 goals per game
  • The Kings are 13-18-5 on the road
  • Chicago is allowing 3.54 goals per game

Los Angeles Kings vs Chicago Blackhawks: Preview

Los Angeles is coming off a loss to Minnesota, which snapped its five-game winning streak. The Kings are led by Adrian Kempe, who has 55 points. Anze Kopitar has 53 points, Kevin Fiala has 45 points and Quinton Byfield has 40 points.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Kings are set to start Darcy Kuemper, who's 22-9-7 with a 2.16 GAA and a .918 SV%. In his career against Chicago, he's 8-3-2 with a 2.42 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Chicago, meanwhile, is on a five-game losing streak. The Blackhawks are expected to start Arvid Soderblom, who's 8-16-7 with a 3.14 GAA and a .901 SV%. In his career against LA, he's 1-1-1 with a 4.41 GAA and a .878 SV%.

The Blackhawks are led by Connor Bedard, who has 53 points. Teuvo Teravainen has 52 points, Ryan Donato has 51 points and Tyler Bertuzzi has 36 points.

Ad

Kings vs Blackhawks: Odds & Prediction

Los Angeles is a -270 favorite, while Chicago is a +220 underdog, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Kings have been playing well lately and should be able to go on the road and beat Chicago, which has been struggling. The Blackhawks play poorly defensively and in the net. Los Angeles will cruise to a lopsided win here.

Prediction: Kings 5, Blackhawks 2.

Ad

Kings vs Blackhawks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: LA -1.5 (+102)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-112)

Tip 3: Adrian Kempe 3+ shots on goal (-150)

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी