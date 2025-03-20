Los Angeles Kings vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 20, 2025

The Los Angeles Kings are on the road to play the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles (36-21-9) is coming off a 3-1 loss to Minnesota. Chicago (20-39-9) is coming off a 6-2 loss to Seattle.

Kings vs Blackhawks: Head-to-head & key stats

Los Angeles is 95-91-17-8 all-time against Chicago

The Kings are averaging 2.8 goals per game

Chicago is 13-16-4 at home

LA is allowing 2.56 goals per game

The Blackhawks are averaging 2.69 goals per game

The Kings are 13-18-5 on the road

Chicago is allowing 3.54 goals per game

Los Angeles Kings vs Chicago Blackhawks: Preview

Los Angeles is coming off a loss to Minnesota, which snapped its five-game winning streak. The Kings are led by Adrian Kempe, who has 55 points. Anze Kopitar has 53 points, Kevin Fiala has 45 points and Quinton Byfield has 40 points.

The Kings are set to start Darcy Kuemper, who's 22-9-7 with a 2.16 GAA and a .918 SV%. In his career against Chicago, he's 8-3-2 with a 2.42 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Chicago, meanwhile, is on a five-game losing streak. The Blackhawks are expected to start Arvid Soderblom, who's 8-16-7 with a 3.14 GAA and a .901 SV%. In his career against LA, he's 1-1-1 with a 4.41 GAA and a .878 SV%.

The Blackhawks are led by Connor Bedard, who has 53 points. Teuvo Teravainen has 52 points, Ryan Donato has 51 points and Tyler Bertuzzi has 36 points.

Kings vs Blackhawks: Odds & Prediction

Los Angeles is a -270 favorite, while Chicago is a +220 underdog, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Kings have been playing well lately and should be able to go on the road and beat Chicago, which has been struggling. The Blackhawks play poorly defensively and in the net. Los Angeles will cruise to a lopsided win here.

Prediction: Kings 5, Blackhawks 2.

Kings vs Blackhawks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: LA -1.5 (+102)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-112)

Tip 3: Adrian Kempe 3+ shots on goal (-150)

