  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Chicago Blackhawks
  • Los Angeles Kings vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 3, 2025

Los Angeles Kings vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 3, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 03, 2025 15:13 GMT
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Anaheim Ducks - Source: Imagn
Los Angeles Kings vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 3, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Kings are on the road to play the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Ad

Los Angeles (31-19-8) is coming off a 4-1 loss to St. Louis. Chicago (18-35-7) is coming off a 6-3 win over Anaheim.

Kings vs Blackhawks: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Los Angeles is 95-90-178 all-time against Chicago
  • The Kings are 12-16-5 on the road
  • Chicago is averaging 2.71 goals per game
  • Los Angeles is averaging 2.84 goals per game
  • The Blackhawks are allowing 3.51 goals per game
  • The Kings are allowing 2.62 goals per game
  • Chicago is 11-15-3 at home
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Los Angeles Kings vs Chicago Blackhawks: Preview

Los Angeles is on a three-game losing streak and is in a playoff spot. The Kings are led by Adrian Kempe, who has 49 points. Anze Kopitar has 47 points, Kevin Fiala has 39 points, Quinton Byfield has 34 points and Warren Foegele has 32 points.

The Kings are expected to start Darcy Kuemper, who's 18-7-6 with a 2.33 GAA and a .914 SV%. Kuemper is 8-2-2 with a 2.29 GAA and a .921 SV% in his career against the Blackhawks.

Ad

Chicago, meanwhile, snapped its losing streak with the rout over the Ducks. The Blackhawks are expected to start Arvid Soderblom, who's 8-15-5 with a 3.02 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Los Angeles, he's 1-1-1 with a 4.41 GAA and a .878 SV%.

The Blackhawks are led by Connor Bedard who has 49 points, Teuvo Teravainen has 46 points, Ryan Donato has 43 points, and Tyler Bertuzzi has 32 points.

Kings vs Blackhawks: Odds & Prediction

Los Angeles is a -250 favorite, while Chicago is a +205 underdog, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

Ad

The Blackhawks have been struggling this season, and this is a good spot for Los Angeles to get back into the win column. Chicago will struggle to score as Kuemper has been solid this season.

Expect Los Angeles to get an early lead and cruise to a lopsided win on the road here.

Prediction: Kings 5, Blackhawks 2

Kings vs Blackhawks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Los Angeles -1.5 (+110)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-125)

Tip 3: Adrian Kempe 3+ shots on goal (-140)

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी