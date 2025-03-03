Los Angeles Kings vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 3, 2025

The Los Angeles Kings are on the road to play the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles (31-19-8) is coming off a 4-1 loss to St. Louis. Chicago (18-35-7) is coming off a 6-3 win over Anaheim.

Kings vs Blackhawks: Head-to-head & key stats

Los Angeles is 95-90-178 all-time against Chicago

The Kings are 12-16-5 on the road

Chicago is averaging 2.71 goals per game

Los Angeles is averaging 2.84 goals per game

The Blackhawks are allowing 3.51 goals per game

The Kings are allowing 2.62 goals per game

Chicago is 11-15-3 at home

Los Angeles Kings vs Chicago Blackhawks: Preview

Los Angeles is on a three-game losing streak and is in a playoff spot. The Kings are led by Adrian Kempe, who has 49 points. Anze Kopitar has 47 points, Kevin Fiala has 39 points, Quinton Byfield has 34 points and Warren Foegele has 32 points.

The Kings are expected to start Darcy Kuemper, who's 18-7-6 with a 2.33 GAA and a .914 SV%. Kuemper is 8-2-2 with a 2.29 GAA and a .921 SV% in his career against the Blackhawks.

Chicago, meanwhile, snapped its losing streak with the rout over the Ducks. The Blackhawks are expected to start Arvid Soderblom, who's 8-15-5 with a 3.02 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Los Angeles, he's 1-1-1 with a 4.41 GAA and a .878 SV%.

The Blackhawks are led by Connor Bedard who has 49 points, Teuvo Teravainen has 46 points, Ryan Donato has 43 points, and Tyler Bertuzzi has 32 points.

Kings vs Blackhawks: Odds & Prediction

Los Angeles is a -250 favorite, while Chicago is a +205 underdog, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Blackhawks have been struggling this season, and this is a good spot for Los Angeles to get back into the win column. Chicago will struggle to score as Kuemper has been solid this season.

Expect Los Angeles to get an early lead and cruise to a lopsided win on the road here.

Prediction: Kings 5, Blackhawks 2

Kings vs Blackhawks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Los Angeles -1.5 (+110)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-125)

Tip 3: Adrian Kempe 3+ shots on goal (-140)

