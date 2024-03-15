Los Angeles Kings vs Chicago Blackhawks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 15th 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks host the Los Angeles Kings at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The Kings, who are now third in the Pacific Division and look set to make the playoffs, will face a Blackhawks team that hasn't had the best of seasons.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Info:

Date and Time: Monday, Mar. 15, 2024, at 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: United Center, Chicago, Illinois.

TV Broadcast: NHL Network, Bally Sports

Live Streaming: Fubo TV

Los Angeles Kings game preview:

(33-21-11, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings have had a rough past few games, winning three and losing three in their last six. They'd be keen to win a game against the Blackhawks, who are at the bottom of the standings, and solidify their playoff aspirations.

Los Angeles Kings: Key players and injuries

With Mikey Anderson back, the Kings' important absences are Carl Grundstrom, Viktor Arvidsson, and Pheonix Copley. As the Kings approach the season's knockout stages, the trio will be hoping to return as soon as possible.

The team's onslaught will continue as usual, with wingers Fiala, Kempe, and center Kopitar hoping to put the Chicago Blackhawks to bed. The three forwards have already produced 50+ points this season and will look to improve that total on Friday.

Chicago Blackhawks game preview:

(18-43-5, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago Blackhawks

Despite the season not being so eventful for the Chicago Blackhawks, the team has managed to put together back-to-back wins against the Arizona Coyotes and Anaheim Ducks as they look to put up a fight against the LA Kings.

The Blackhawks have won three out of their last four games, and they'd be hoping to finish strongly.

Chicago Blackhawks: Key players and injuries:

As the season nears its end, the Blackhawks are without important offensive players Reese Johnson and Taylor Hall, as well as defenseman Connor Murphy.

In attack, teenage sensation Connor Bedard shines with 51 points this season, while attackers Kurashev, Foligno and Dickinson all stand with 30+ points each.

Will the Blackhawks give the visitors a surprise and make it three wins on the bounce or will the Kings storm the weather and get a victory?